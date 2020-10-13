 

LP Building Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

LP Building Solutions (“LP”) (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Nov. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

The company will release its financial results for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2020, earlier that morning. Hosting the call will be LP’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer W. Bradley Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie.

To participate in the call, dial (855) 638-4813 (U.S.) or (704) 288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 8126407. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP’s Investor Relations website.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s website. A replay of the conference call will also be available from Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. ET until Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. ET by calling (855) 859-2056 and entering the access code 8126407.

About LP Building Solutions
 As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP TopNotch Sub-Flooring, LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP Outdoor Building Solutions, and LP Elements Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1973, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

