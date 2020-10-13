 

Travelers Trade Cities for Seasides

COVID-19 travel restrictions and concerns continue to impact consumer travel behavior and shift preference for fall travel destinations

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – October 13, 2020 – For many travelers, fall is often marked by experiencing the changing of the seasons from locations around the world. With travel restrictions still in place and concerns around a second wave on the rise in the US and across the pond, fall travel destinations have shifted from international cities to domestic destinations such as seaside beach towns.

This latest data comes from trivago’s global monthly search data, with the most noticeable shifts from September 2019 appearing in destination type, same day and next day bookings and the number of bookings further from travelers’ homes.

The global accommodation search provider will continue to release travel trends and insights on a monthly basis. The following data points capture trends during the month of September:

  • Domestic continues to dominate: With the reopening of casinos in June, Las Vegas held the top spot for domestic destinations in August and September among US travelers.
  • Beach destinations also remained the most popular destinations in the US, with Myrtle Beach, Panama City Beach, San Diego, Ocean City and Atlantic City all within the top ten among US travelers.
  • In Germany and the UK, neighboring countries and domestic seaside cities and resorts were overwhelmingly preferred last month when compared to September 2019. Cities such as Amsterdam, Dubai and Glasgow were replaced by Brighton, Cornwall and Bath for travelers in the UK.  
  • Last-minute getaways gain popularity: The US, UK, and Germany all saw increases in last-minute travel, defined by less than 1 day before the trip.
  • The UK had the biggest increase from last year, with a 15% increase in searches 0-1 day from travel. Click-out share for trips further into the future, 31-91 days out, dropped across the board.  
  • Far (but not too far) from home: While trips over 3,100 miles (5000 km) away decreased across the US, UK and Germany, the share of bookings within ~60-300 miles (100-500 km) increased. This signals an increased willingness to travel further domestically, given current limitations on international travel.
  • Lastly, price per stay unsurprisingly remained lower than the same period last year in both the US and UK.

To learn more, visit trivago.com.

About trivago
 trivago is a leading global accommodation search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by providing them access to a deep supply of accommodation information and options from hundreds of websites. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of June 30, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0  million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries


Media Contact:
Stephanie Lowenthal
stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com

