 

ADTRAN, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Earnings on November 2, 2020

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN releases 3rd Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call”, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

