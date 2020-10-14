 

McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, Historical Shareholders and New Institutions to Fund Global Scale-Up of Zero-Carbon Hydrogen

La Motte-Fanjas, October 14 (07h30 CEST) – McPhy (Euronext Paris : MCPHY – ISIN : FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces today the success of its capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights announced on October 13, 2020, by means of an Accelerated Bookbuild to the benefit of certain categories of beneficiaries, for a total amount of € 180m (the “Offering”).

The Offering was oversubscribed several times which enables the Company to upsize the amount of the Offering from an envisaged € 150 m to € 180 m. The subscription price of the new shares was set at € 23.50 per share, representing a discount of 8.56% based on the last closing price.

Chart International Holdings, Inc., part of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) (“Chart Industries”) and Technip Energies B.V. (“Technip Energies”) (the “Strategic Investors”) and historical strategic shareholders EDF Pulse Croissance Holding and Ecotechnologies Fund managed, by Bpifrance Investissement as part of the Programme d’Investissement d’Avenir, have participated in the Offering, significantly strengthening the Company’s shareholding structure.

Memorandum of Understandings (“MoU”) were concomitantly signed with the two Strategic Investors, setting collaboration frameworks to unlock new commercial opportunities globally in numerous hydrogen domains.

 

 

Laurent Carme, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: “We would like to thank all of the historical and new investors which have contributed to the outstanding success of this capital increase which is the most significant one to date for McPhy. With the great support provided by our new strategic partners Chart Industries and Technip Energies, our historical and strategic shareholders EDF Pulse Croissance Holding and Ecotechnologies Fund as well as all existing and new institutional investors, McPhy is now ideally positioned to scale-up its industrial capabilities, both from an operational and financial perspective. Our new strategic partnerships, with two world leading companies in their field, bring to McPhy important possibilities of complementarity, an increased international exposure and the ability to target large-scale projects. The Group is, more than ever, well-positioned to scale up and prepared to meet the ever-growing needs of decarbonization in Industry, Mobility and Energy. We ambition to become a leading player in the zero-carbon hydrogen industry.”

