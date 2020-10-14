Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces it is now an Anthem BlueCross BlueShield of Georgia Participating Provider

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it has further expanded network access for both OVA1 and ASPIRA GenetiX SM Testing. Aspira is now a participating provider for all PAR/PPO and Medicare Advantage PPO products of Anthem BlueCross BlueShield of Georgia, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

“We are pleased that we are now a participating provider with BlueCross BlueShield of Georgia network,” said Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. "This is a considerable plan as it represents close to 30% of Georgia’s population. We can now provide more physicians and patients access to OVA1 and GenetiX, which will help ensure that women of ALL ages, stages, and ethnicities have the best solutions available to assess their personalized risk of ovarian cancer at the earliest stage when it matters most.”

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

