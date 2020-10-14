Alkaline88 Launches New 2-Liter Single-Serve and Six Pack to Meet Customer Demand
- HomeGoods, a T.J. Maxx company, to carry the new 2-liter offering in 500 stores.
- New packaging format targets high volume shoppers, including the club market.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its new 2-liter six-pack packaging for its flagship brand, Alkaline88, will now be carried by Home Good stores across 500 locations nationwide.
“We are excited to announce that our new 2-liter six-pack offering for our core brand, Alkaline88, will be available at HomeGoods stores nationwide,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. This unique six-pack complements our existing line-up, especially our single-serve offerings, which continue to do well in the current environment. The two-liter format is extremely popular in the carbonated soft drinks segment but virtually nonexistent in the bottled water category. Originally we envisioned this format for the club market, but we see this resonating with the health and wellness lifestyle-focused consumers across all trades given its optimal size. We believe this packaging will appeal to buyers that tend to make purchases in larger quantities and fills the void that currently exists in the club market as well as specialty retailers.”
“Our brand is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. Our newest offering provides additional choices for bulk buyers as it is sized ideally for the fridge, gym, or anyone looking to pursue a healthful lifestyle. The 2-liter bottle meets the daily fluid intake recommendation of drinking approximately eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day. As such, we believe this will be yet another hit with our loyal base of customers giving them more sustainable and healthier choices for their hydration needs,” added Mr. Wright.
The TJX Companies, Inc.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of August 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,557 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,134 Marshalls, 818 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States.
