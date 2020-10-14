Alkaline88 Launches New 2-Liter Single-Serve and Six Pack to Meet Customer Demand

HomeGoods, a T.J. Maxx company, to carry the new 2-liter offering in 500 stores.

New packaging format targets high volume shoppers, including the club market.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its new 2-liter six-pack packaging for its flagship brand, Alkaline88, will now be carried by Home Good stores across 500 locations nationwide.

“We are excited to announce that our new 2-liter six-pack offering for our core brand, Alkaline88, will be available at HomeGoods stores nationwide,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. This unique six-pack complements our existing line-up, especially our single-serve offerings, which continue to do well in the current environment. The two-liter format is extremely popular in the carbonated soft drinks segment but virtually nonexistent in the bottled water category. Originally we envisioned this format for the club market, but we see this resonating with the health and wellness lifestyle-focused consumers across all trades given its optimal size. We believe this packaging will appeal to buyers that tend to make purchases in larger quantities and fills the void that currently exists in the club market as well as specialty retailers.”