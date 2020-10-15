 

Sensorion Obtains €3 Million Loans, Including €2 Million Guaranteed by the French Government (PGE) and €1 Million as RDI Loan Through Bpifrance

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the signature of an agreement with three banks for a loan of €3 million in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic including €2 million guaranteed by the French government and €1 million as a Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) loan from Bpifrance.

The €2 million loans are under the French government’s PGE scheme whereby it guarantees 90% of loans granted by credit institutions and financing companies. Société Générale will contribute €1.5 million and CIC €500,000 to this. This loan extends Sensorion cash runway until early Q4 2022.

About Sensorion
 Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Disclaimer
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the ‘Document de référence’ registration document filed with the ‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

01.10.20
Sensorion Announces Attendance and Presentations at Upcoming Conferences
18.09.20
Sensorion beschafft rund 31 Millionen Euro (36,5 Millionen US-Dollar) durch eine überzeichnete Privatplatzierung bei US-amerikanischen und europäischen Investoren
18.09.20
Sensorion beginnt Kapitalerhöhung durch beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren
18.09.20
Sensorion successfully raises approximately €31 (US$ 36.5) million in an oversubscribed private placement to US and European investors
17.09.20
Sensorion Launches a Capital Increase by Means of an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering