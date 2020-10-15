 

Fidim S.r.l. to launch an offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S

Company Announcement No. 15/2020

Copenhagen, 15 October 2020


Today, Athena Investments A/S (”Athena”) has been informed by Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) that Fidim has decided to launch a conditional voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena to buy all shares in Athena, excluding any treasury shares and shares held by shareholders domiciled in certain restricted jurisdictions.

The offer price will be DKK 3.70 per share.

Fidim is a holding company incorporated and registered under the laws of Italy.

Fidim will make the offer and publish an offer document containing all terms and conditions of the offer as soon as possible following the final approval of the offer document by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The Board of Directors of Athena will publish a statement in respect of the voluntary public offer.

The announcement regarding Fidim’s decision to launch an offer is attached to this company announcement.


The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

Attachments


