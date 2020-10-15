 

Resverlogix Announces Presentations at Leading Scientific Conferences

Presentations on BET Inhibitor Apabetalone to be made during the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week, Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease, and the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today its participation during the following leading scientific conferences: American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week Reimagined 2020, 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) digital event, and the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual experience, featuring OnDemand oral presentations on apabetalone.

Through participation at leading industry events, the Company continues to highlight apabetalone and its ability to regulate multiple biological pathways that underlie chronic disease, as well as presenting new research related to COVID-19. Further details of the presentations are outlined below, and the posters may be found HERE, when available.

ASN Kidney Week, October 22-25, 2020

  • Oral Presentation by Dr. Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, MD, MPH, PhD, Professor and Chief, Division of Nephrology, Hypertension, and Kidney Transplantation, University of California Irvine, California, USA: Effect of Apabetalone on Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in Patients with CKD, Diabetes, and Recent Acute Coronary Syndrome: Results from the BETonMACE Trial
         º  Results of new data analysis in the chronic kidney disease (CKD) pre-specified subpopulation of BETonMACE will be presented, demonstrating reduced cardiovascular risk in those treated with apabetalone
  • Poster Presentation: Apabetalone, an Inhibitor of BET Proteins, Downregulates Alkaline Phosphatase and Improves Cardiovascular Risk
         º  Presentation will examine the role of apabetalone in inhibiting alkaline phosphatase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) and CKD, presenting data generated from cell culture models and clinical samples

Note: ePoster Sessions will be made available OnDemand on the ASN Kidney Week Reimagined platform HERE commencing on October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT and will be available through to December 4, 2020.

CTAD, November 4-7, 2020

  • Poster Presentation: The epigenetic BET protein inhibitor apabetalone counters brain endothelial activation and monocyte adhesion
         º  Interactions between endothelial cells and monocytes in the brain contribute to the development and progression of vascular dementia, the presentation will provide insights into the role of apabetalone treatment in regulating these interactions

Note: Poster presentations will be made available to conference registrants on the CTAD 2020 digital platform beginning November 4, 2020.

