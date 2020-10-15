 

YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the market opens. Following the earnings release, YETI will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers, please dial 201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 13711595 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.investors.yeti.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 19, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 13711595. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

YETI Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results