GSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on October 29, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's second quarter financial results and its current outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-248-8441 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 7837554. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.