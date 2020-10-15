 

Genmab to Host Capital Markets Day

Media Release


Copenhagen, Denmark, October 15, 2020

  • Genmab will host Capital Markets Day November 13, 2020
  • Highlights to be covered will include an overview of our pipeline with focus on epcoritamab, tisotumab vedotin and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, our DuoBody technology platform, and insights into our growing capabilities across Genmab


Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that it will hold a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors on November 13, 2020 from 8:30 AM EST / 2:30 PM CET to 11:00 AM EST / 5:00 PM CET. The event will be webcast live from Genmab’s state-of-the-art R&D Center in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and from its new offices and laboratory facilities in Princeton, NJ, US. The Capital Markets Day will feature Genmab’s Executive Management Team and a variety of high-level Genmab speakers who will provide updates on Genmab’s business and the ways in which we are delivering on our commitments and evolving into a fully integrated biotech innovation powerhouse.

Topics to be discussed include an overview of our robust product pipeline with a focus on our exciting epcoritamab, tisotumab vedotin and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB programs, a deep dive into our proprietary DuoBody technology and a look at how we are growing our capabilities across the company.

To register for Genmab’s 2020 Capital Markets Day, please visit the following website:
https://events.bizzabo.com/GenmabCMD

About Genmab
Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company is the creator of the following approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab, under agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe and Japan, Kesimpta (subcutaneous ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and TEPEZZA (teprotumumab, under agreement with Roche granting sublicense to Horizon Therapeutics plc) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in the U.S. A subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in the U.S., has been approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy, Arzerra (ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Daratumumab is in clinical development by Janssen for the treatment of additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.

