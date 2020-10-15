 

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”). The Fund is managed by the Emerging Markets Equity team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.

Current members of the team jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's portfolio are May Yu, a Managing Director of the Adviser and Gary Cheung, a Managing Director of the Adviser. Ms. Yu began managing the Fund in August 2012 and Mr. Cheung began managing the Fund in February 2012. Effective December 31, 2020, May Yu will no longer serve as a portfolio manager to the Fund. Gary Cheung will remain a portfolio manager to the Fund.

Ms. Yu has been associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since June 2013. Mr. Cheung has been associated with the Adviser since February 2017, and with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company in an investment management capacity since June 2008.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 714 investment professionals around the world and $665 billion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.

