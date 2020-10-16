 

A New Era for iPhone with 5G, TELUS to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, on the world’s fastest network(1) starting today

Experience the new iPhone 12 lineup on the fastest 5G network in Canada providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps2, and the best national carrier for iPhone

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini all on the fastest network in Canada and the world, covering 99 per cent Canadians from coast to coast. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. TELUS customers can now order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 starting today, with availability on October 23. In addition, customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone12pro.

“We are excited to deliver the latest 5G-ready iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini to Canadians, all on the fastest network in Canada and the world. What makes our 4G LTE network fastest in the world makes our 5G network experience even better. As we continue to build out our 5G technology in communities across Canada, we are building upon that strength, speed and performance,” said Jim Senko, President, Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Our customers will enjoy the best iPhone 12 experience whether they’re on our global leading 4G LTE network or on our blazing-fast 5G network, reaching peak speeds of 1.7 Gbps. As champions for Canadian consumers, we are dedicated to exceeding our customers’ growing mobility needs through exceptional service and providing them with innovative affordability options like our Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment programs, while continuing to deliver an award-winning network for coverage, speed, and reliability.”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.3 The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,4 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision5, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW6, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.7

