 

Kamada Announces Supply Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Health for its Investigational IgG Product for COVID-19; Initial Order Expected to Generate $3.4 Million in Revenue in First Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  71   |   |   
  • Treatment with Kamada’s Investigational IgG Product Will Be Regulated by the Israeli Ministry of Health
  • Initial Order Sufficient to Treat 500 Patients
  • Positive Interim Safety and Symptoms Improvement Observed in Fully Enrolled Ongoing Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Single Arm, Multi-Center Clinical Trial of Company’s Hyperimmune IgG Product in Hospitalized, Non-Ventilated COVID-19 Patients with Pneumonia
  • U.S. Clinical Development Anticipated to Commence in Early 2021 Pending IND Acceptance

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) to supply its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Israel. The use of this investigational product will be regulated by the MoH.

Kamada will manufacture the product, to be supplied to the MoH, from convalescent plasma collected and supplied by the Israeli National Blood Services, a division of Magen David Adom (MADA), and additional Israeli medical institutions. The initial order, planned to be supplied during the beginning of 2021, is sufficient to treat approximately 500 hospitalized patients. This initial supply is expected to generate approximately $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada during the first quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to work in collaboration with the MoH, MADA and leading medical centers in Israel to develop and make this important product available for the treatment of patients suffering from this serious disease,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “The execution of this supply agreement with the MoH is an important milestone in our development program, and to our knowledge represents the first such contract globally for the supply of a plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19. We are encouraged by the interim results of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel, in which our product demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed symptoms improvement in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, and we will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months.”

Seite 1 von 4
Kamada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Kamada Provides Update on 2021 GLASSIA Supply to Takeda