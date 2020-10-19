Kamada Announces Supply Agreement with Israeli Ministry of Health for its Investigational IgG Product for COVID-19; Initial Order Expected to Generate $3.4 Million in Revenue in First Quarter of 2021

Treatment with Kamada’s Investigational IgG Product Will Be Regulated by the Israeli Ministry of Health



Initial Order Sufficient to Treat 500 Patients

Positive Interim Safety and Symptoms Improvement Observed in Fully Enrolled Ongoing Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Single Arm, Multi-Center Clinical Trial of Company’s Hyperimmune IgG Product in Hospitalized, Non-Ventilated COVID-19 Patients with Pneumonia

U.S. Clinical Development Anticipated to Commence in Early 2021 Pending IND Acceptance

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) to supply its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Israel. The use of this investigational product will be regulated by the MoH.

Kamada will manufacture the product, to be supplied to the MoH, from convalescent plasma collected and supplied by the Israeli National Blood Services, a division of Magen David Adom (MADA), and additional Israeli medical institutions. The initial order, planned to be supplied during the beginning of 2021, is sufficient to treat approximately 500 hospitalized patients. This initial supply is expected to generate approximately $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada during the first quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to work in collaboration with the MoH, MADA and leading medical centers in Israel to develop and make this important product available for the treatment of patients suffering from this serious disease,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “The execution of this supply agreement with the MoH is an important milestone in our development program, and to our knowledge represents the first such contract globally for the supply of a plasma-derived IgG product for COVID-19. We are encouraged by the interim results of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel, in which our product demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed symptoms improvement in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, and we will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months.”