Radisson announces a $6M Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents co-led by Eight Capital, Infor Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets as co-lead Agents (together the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Corporation has launched a proposed private placement (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds for $6,000,000 in any combination of: (i) units of the Corporation (the “Hard Units”) at a price of $0.34 per Hard Unit, and the remaining balance from the sale of Class A shares of the Corporation that qualify as “flow-through Class A shares”: (ii) Quebec flow-through Class A shares of the Corporation (the “Quebec FT Shares”), at a price of $0.50 per Quebec FT Share, and (iii) Charity flow-through units (the “Charity FT Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit(together with the Quebec FT Shares, the “FT Shares”).

The Corporation has also granted the Agents an option to offer for sale up to an additional $2,000,000 of Hard Units and/or FT Shares, in such proportion as the Agents may determine, exercisable at any time until 48 hours prior to Closing, to cover over-allotments, if any.