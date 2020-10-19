HilltopSecurities Names Peter Cappos Head of West Coast Region and Alan Lennick Head of Midwest Region

HilltopSecurities announced today that Peter Cappos has been promoted to managing director, head of the West Coast region for the firm’s wealth management division and Alan Lennick has been promoted to managing director, head of the Midwest region in the firm’s Minneapolis-St. Paul office, which opened last year. Cappos and Lennick will lead Wealth Management’s West Coast and Midwest recruiting efforts as the full-service municipal investment bank continues to expand in markets across the country.

Peter Cappos (Photo: Business Wire)

“As HilltopSecurities continues to add talented professionals and execute on our plans for growth in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest, we’re fortunate to have leaders like Peter and Alan to oversee these efforts,” said HilltopSecurities Head of Wealth Management John Muschalek. “Peter is a long-time California resident with deep roots in the region’s financial services industry, and Alan is a native of the Twin Cities whose close ties and extensive relationships in the area will support our expansion.”

Cappos has more than two decades of wealth management experience, most recently as HilltopSecurities’ branch manager in Beverly Hills, California, where he also has served as a financial advisor and business development specialist. He was director of sales and director of wealth management services for California-based M.L. Stern, which he joined in 1994 and which was acquired by HilltopSecurities in 2009. Cappos earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and financial management services from California State University – Northridge.

“HilltopSecurities has evolved and grown immensely in the past few years, adding new advisor and client technologies and bolstering its recruiting and client outreach efforts,” said Cappos. “I’m excited and proud to lead the firm’s Wealth Management initiatives throughout the West Coast.”

Lennick joined HilltopSecurities in 2016 as Pacific Coast regional director in Beverly Hills after more than five years with Ameriprise Financial where he served as complex director in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he managed Ameriprise branches in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and was a partner in a $2 million practice through the firm’s independent channel. Lennick began his career in the industry with American Express Financial Advisors in New York City. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.

“HilltopSecurities’ Midwest office in the Twin Cities serves as the firm’s third key hub alongside Los Angeles and Dallas, representing not only wealth management, but all of our business divisions,” Lennick said. “I look forward to helping lead the expansion of our Wealth Management division and returning to a region where I’ve built so many professional and client relationships throughout my time in the industry.”

