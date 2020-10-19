 

HilltopSecurities Names Peter Cappos Head of West Coast Region and Alan Lennick Head of Midwest Region

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

HilltopSecurities announced today that Peter Cappos has been promoted to managing director, head of the West Coast region for the firm’s wealth management division and Alan Lennick has been promoted to managing director, head of the Midwest region in the firm’s Minneapolis-St. Paul office, which opened last year. Cappos and Lennick will lead Wealth Management’s West Coast and Midwest recruiting efforts as the full-service municipal investment bank continues to expand in markets across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005040/en/

Peter Cappos (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Cappos (Photo: Business Wire)

“As HilltopSecurities continues to add talented professionals and execute on our plans for growth in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Midwest, we’re fortunate to have leaders like Peter and Alan to oversee these efforts,” said HilltopSecurities Head of Wealth Management John Muschalek. “Peter is a long-time California resident with deep roots in the region’s financial services industry, and Alan is a native of the Twin Cities whose close ties and extensive relationships in the area will support our expansion.”

Cappos has more than two decades of wealth management experience, most recently as HilltopSecurities’ branch manager in Beverly Hills, California, where he also has served as a financial advisor and business development specialist. He was director of sales and director of wealth management services for California-based M.L. Stern, which he joined in 1994 and which was acquired by HilltopSecurities in 2009. Cappos earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and financial management services from California State University – Northridge.

“HilltopSecurities has evolved and grown immensely in the past few years, adding new advisor and client technologies and bolstering its recruiting and client outreach efforts,” said Cappos. “I’m excited and proud to lead the firm’s Wealth Management initiatives throughout the West Coast.”

Lennick joined HilltopSecurities in 2016 as Pacific Coast regional director in Beverly Hills after more than five years with Ameriprise Financial where he served as complex director in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he managed Ameriprise branches in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and was a partner in a $2 million practice through the firm’s independent channel. Lennick began his career in the industry with American Express Financial Advisors in New York City. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.

“HilltopSecurities’ Midwest office in the Twin Cities serves as the firm’s third key hub alongside Los Angeles and Dallas, representing not only wealth management, but all of our business divisions,” Lennick said. “I look forward to helping lead the expansion of our Wealth Management division and returning to a region where I’ve built so many professional and client relationships throughout my time in the industry.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
25.09.20
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Michael Belsky to Public Finance Division in Chicago
23.09.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $350.0 Million of its Common Stock