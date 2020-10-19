 

LabCorp and Swedish Extend Laboratory Services Relationship, Providing Continued Access to High-Quality Diagnostics and COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 22:20  |  60   |   |   

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and Swedish, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in the Puget Sound region, today announced an agreement to extend their more than 20-year relationship. LabCorp will continue to provide laboratory services, both onsite and reference, to the Swedish main hospital campuses as well as the Swedish ambulatory network across the region.

“Our relationship with Swedish spans decades and represents the deep, personalized collaboration that LabCorp offers to our health system partners,” said Rajat Mehta, senior vice president of LabCorp Diagnostics’ West Division. “LabCorp is honored to serve Swedish patients and care providers with laboratory services, especially in this remarkable time of COVID-19, and to extend a relationship that has served the region so well for many years.”

The organizations’ joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic further illustrates their collaborative efforts to provide quality services to the communities they serve. The Greater Seattle area saw the nation’s first rise in COVID-19 cases and, in early March 2020, as LabCorp became the first commercial laboratory to launch diagnostic PCR testing for the virus, it focused testing in Seattle and other hard-hit areas. By the end of March, LabCorp began performing COVID-19 testing at its lab in the Swedish Cherry Hill campus, enabling results for high-priority patients within hours and for other patients the same day.

“Swedish had some of the first COVID-19 patients in the country and our organization had to adapt rapidly to an unknown and evolving situation,” said Dr. Guy Hudson, CEO of Swedish. “Testing was foundational to our response, and LabCorp worked tirelessly to make quality testing available. Being able to manage patient placement by having COVID-19 test results within hours helped us adjust our resources in real time, demonstrating the value of our close relationship.”

The new agreement between the two groups modernizes the organizations’ relationship, providing an innovative framework for both parties to advance quality and cost-effective strategies to provide enhanced laboratory services to Swedish patients. LabCorp and Swedish will use laboratory utilization data and care pathways to ensure medically appropriate use of testing. Swedish clinicians and patients will also continue to have access to participate in studies of new therapies through a Clinical Study Site Partnership with Covance Drug Development that has been in place since 2018. Eight studies are currently underway to evaluate potential new treatments for a range of oncological conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Laboratory Of America Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:56 Uhr
LabCorp Launches Quantitative Antibody Test to Assess Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Clinical Trials
13.10.20
LabCorp Is First to Provide Consumers With Secure Access to Their Diagnostic Test Results Through CommonHealth
09.10.20
LabCorp and HealthEC Launch Transformative Oncology Care Module
05.10.20
CLEAR Adds LabCorp COVID-19 Test Results to “Health Pass” Mobile App
02.10.20
LabCorp COVID-19 Molecular Test Innovation Receives FDA Authorization
29.09.20
LabCorp and Infirmary Health Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Laboratory Services Across Healthcare System
28.09.20
LabCorp to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2020
23.09.20
New Non-Invasive Test for Lung Cancer Available Exclusively from LabCorp