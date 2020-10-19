 

Sepsis Alliance Elects T2 Biosystems CEO as Advisory Board Member

John Sperzel will serve on the Industry Council of the Advisory Board

LEXINGTON, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, and Sepsis Alliance, the first and leading sepsis nonprofit in the U.S., announced today that T2 Biosystems’ President and CEO, John Sperzel, will serve as a member of the Advisory Board for Sepsis Alliance, effective immediately. Sepsis Alliance works in all 50 states to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis by improving sepsis awareness and care.

Sperzel will serve on the Industry Council of the Advisory Board. The Industry Council was created to harness the collective expertise, resources and relationships of health industry leaders to improve sepsis awareness and care. Council members advise on Sepsis Alliance’s industry partnership strategy to maximize reach, engagement and revenue and assist in creating partnerships in the health care and corporate communities. The Advisory Board is responsible for advising management and the Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors (BOD) on matters relating to Sepsis Alliance’s strategic planning and execution in the areas of sepsis education, awareness, policy, and health equity. 

“John was elected to the Advisory Board by the Board of Directors because of his passion for improving sepsis diagnostics and his industry expertise as the CEO of T2 Biosystems,” said Karin Molander, MD, FACEP, Chair, Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors. “We believe both his personal and professional experiences will bring a great deal of insight to the organization and we look forward to working with him to continue our mission of fighting sepsis to save lives.”

Advisory Board members serve for a term of two years and terms may be renewed indefinitely.

“I am honored to join this important role within the Sepsis Alliance Advisory Board, with members who are entrusting me to help meet their goals. As someone who has personally experienced a multidrug-resistant bacterial infection after a heart transplant, raising awareness about sepsis and finding solutions to help reduce fatalities and improve outcomes is an incredibly personal mission,” said Sperzel. “T2 Biosystems and Sepsis Alliance are both mission-driven organizations dedicated to improving outcomes from sepsis and saving lives, and playing an active role in both of them is a natural fit for me.”

14.10.20
T2 Biosystems to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020
30.09.20
T2 Biosystems Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Option 1 Valued at $10.5 Million

