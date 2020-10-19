 

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 23:17  |  32   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. This is down from net income of $20.0 million or $1.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 but easily surpasses net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decrease compared to the prior year is the provision for credit losses, which totaled $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $900,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, however, the provision for credit losses increased $1.5 million over the $7.5 million recorded in that period, yet net income increased $1.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share. This was due to an increase in net interest income, an increase in noninterest income coupled with a decrease in noninterest expense.

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report third quarter net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per share. Our earnings compare favorably with the previous two quarters. In fact, on a pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) basis, our third quarter and YTD earnings reached a record high. The primary reasons for the performance was significantly reduced interest cost and effective overhead control. The Bank’s third quarter efficiency ratio clocked in at 29.88%. Our net interest margin, however, compressed slightly from the previous quarter due to a larger balance sheet and much higher level of cash. Under the current interest rate environment, excess cash reduces our profitability.

Deposits continued to grow in the third quarter as we saw a $64.2 million or 1.5% increase from June 30, 2020. However, our loan balances came in $14 million below the previous quarter. The prolonged shut down of our trade area has reduced the opportunities for new loans. The uncertainties further make many new opportunities proportionately less attractive.

Our main focus at present is credit management. We elected to charge-off portions of the two loans which were placed on nonaccrual status last quarter in addition to fully reserving for any amounts which may not be collectible. In addition, due to the ongoing economic disruption caused by the pandemic, our provision for credit losses is again elevated this quarter. The allowance for credit loss to total loans now stands at 1.58% (excluding PPP loans).

A great deal of the credit management effort was also spent on loans modified under the CARES Act. These loans totaled $199.5 million at September 30, 2020 which represented a $267.6 million or 57% reduction from the $467.1 million reported on June 30, 2020. We have also been in contact with substantially all of these borrowers inquiring about their plan of resumption of scheduled payments. We are encouraged to learn that loans under modification at December 31, 2020 could be a very modest amount.

The pandemic has resulted in unprecedented uncertainties for our citizens, our economy and the banking industry. Preferred Bank’s outstanding operating metrics and earnings power will provide an additional resource in meeting the challenges ahead.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $44.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. This is an increase over the $41.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019 as well as the $42.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to growth in average total loans as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the third quarter of 2020, a 30 basis point decrease from the 3.84% achieved in the third quarter of 2019 and a 3 basis point decrease from the 3.57% posted in the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, compared to the second quarter, average interest-earning assets increased by $207 million, of which $184 million was centered in cash, most of which earns interest at 0.10% per annum. This brought average asset yields down to 4.23% in the quarter from 4.41% the previous quarter. Fortunately, the Bank continues to benefit from lower deposit costs as the Bank’s total cost of deposits went from 0.81% in the second quarter down to 0.64% in the third quarter. Total deposit interest expense is down by more than half, or 52% from the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,605,000 compared with $1,737,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,430,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the third quarter of 2019 was due mainly to letter of credit fee income which decreased by $183,000. In addition, the Bank incurred a loss on sale of investment securities of $113,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a gain of $15,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. This is down from the $13.9 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also down from the $14.3 million posted in the second quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $675,000 from the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter is mostly to an increase in capitalized loan origination costs related to higher overall loan production in the third quarter versus the second quarter. The decrease from the prior year is due mainly to reduced bonus expense as the Bank’s profitability is lower than in the prior year, which is the main driver of total incentive compensation. Occupancy expense totaled $1.5 million for the quarter and this represented an increase over the $1.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020. Professional services expense was $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and was down slightly from the $1.1 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and flat compared to the $1.0 million posted in the second quarter of 2020. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $414,000 over the same period last year and up by $207,000 over the second quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods was mainly due to FDIC insurance premiums of which there were none in the third quarter of 2019 and which were also lower in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 29.9%.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 27.5% and a slight decrease from the ETR of 29.5% for the same quarter last year and also down from the 29.7% recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2020 were $3.95 billion, an increase of $224.8 million or 6.0% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.41 billion, an increase of $421.1 million or 10.8% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.09 billion, an increase of $457.1 million or 9.9% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of September 30, 2020:

Category Loan  Count
 		Total Balance
(000's)
 		% of Loan
Balance 		Average LTV Average
DCR
Cash Secured 79   34,241   0.87% N/A N/A
Commercial 1,741   1,094,872   27.72% N/A N/A
International 62   15,006   0.38% N/A N/A
Construction - 1-4 Residential 54   170,773   4.32% 48.8% N/A
Construction - Commercial 41   223,706   5.66% 53.8% N/A
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential 165   248,371   6.29% 55.5% 1.32
Real Estate - Industrial 99   243,130   6.16% 53.9% 1.71
Real Estate - Multifamily 68   282,188   7.14% 58.1% 1.24
Real Estate - Office 70   327,786   8.30% 55.5% 1.66
Real Estate - Retail 116   411,508   10.42% 59.0% 1.55
Real Estate - Special Purpose 75   542,561   13.74% 51.5% 1.51
Real Estate - Vacant Land 4   7,787   0.20% 49.4% N/A
SBA 227   74,551   1.89% N/A N/A
HELOC 6   1,545   0.04% 42.4% N/A
Residential Mortgage 422   271,695   6.88% 59.7% % (DTI)
               
Total            3,229             3,949,721   100.00%    


Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $25.2 million, down slightly from the $26.4 million reported as of June 30, 2020 and but an increase over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $3.5 million compared to net recoveries of $133,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and compared to net charge-offs of $430,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

COVID – 19 Relief Modifications

Below is a breakdown of loans at September 30, 2020 that are in some form of payment deferment by segment as compared to June 30, 2020:

Loan Type Prior Qtr
Total in Deferral
30-Jun-20 		Curr Qtr
Total in Deferral
30-Sept-20 		% of Total
Portfolio 		Weighted
Average LTV 		Quarterly Decrease
$ %
Commercial and Industrial $ 39,518 $ 5,865 0.6% N/A $ 33,653 85.2%
             
Office 28,696 16,200 4.9% 55.5% 12,496 43.5%
Industrial 29,495 13,064 5.4% 53.9% 16,431 55.7%
Retail 88,319 64,169 15.6% 59.0% 24,150 27.3%
Multi-Family 17,593 17,200 6.1% 58.1% 393 2.2%
1-4 Family (Inv) 6,624 3,915 1.6% 55.6% 2,709 40.9%
Restaurant 6,149 4,212 19.2% 47.2% 1,937 31.5%
Special Purpose / Hotel 172,531 47,305 13.8% 54.9% 125,226 72.6%
Special Purpose / Other 51,232 12,720 6.4% 45.7% 38,512 75.2%
Construction / AD - - 0.0%   - 0.0%
Residential Mortgage 26,935 14,887 5.5% - 12,048 44.7%
Grand Total $ 467,092 $ 199,537 5.1%   $ 267,555 57.3%


At September 30, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 5.1% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, 37% are for the deferral of interest only and 57% are for principal and interest deferral. As previously mentioned, based on communications with nearly all of those in deferral, the outlook for deferrals at year end appears modest.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses continues to be elevated at $9.0 million for this quarter. This compares to the $7.5 million provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and is well ahead of the $900,000 recorded in the same quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the CECL methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio now totaling 1.58% of total non-PPP loans.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.75%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98% and the total capital ratio was 14.47%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 3, 2020; the passcode is 10148872.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

   
AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. Czajka Jeffrey Haas
Executive Vice President General Information
Chief Financial Officer (310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188 PFBC@finprofiles.com
   


Financial Tables to Follow

 PREFERRED BANK 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) 
                       
                       
        For the Quarter Ended  
        September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
        2020     2020     2019  
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees   $ 50,417     $ 49,813     $ 52,862  
Investment securities   2,335     2,320     4,875  
Fed funds sold   30     31     222  
  Total interest income   52,782     52,164     57,959  
                       
Interest expense:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1,432     1,462     4,904  
Savings   20     17     13  
Time certificates   5,681     6,973     10,034  
Subordinated debit   1,530     1,531     1,531  
  Total interest expense   8,663     9,983     16,482  
  Net interest income   44,119     42,181     41,477  
Provision for credit losses   9,000     7,500     900  
  Net interest  income after provision for                  
    credit losses   35,119     34,681     40,577  
                       
Noninterest income:                  
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   428     339     401  
Letters of credit fee income   690     742     874  
BOLI income   96     95     94  
Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities   15     (113 )   -  
Other income   376     367     368  
  Total noninterest income   1,605     1,430     1,737  
                       
Noninterest expense:                  
Salary and employee benefits   9,126     10,095     9,801  
Net occupancy expense   1,455     1,296     1,329  
Business development and promotion expense   95     114     109  
Professional services   974     1,006     1,149  
Office supplies and equipment expense   443     459     483  
Net loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned and expense   3     2     (129)  
Other   1,567     1,362     1,156  
  Total noninterest expense   13,663     14,334     13,898  
  Income before provision for income taxes   23,061     21,777     28,416  
Income tax expense   5,936     6,468     8,383  
  Net income   $ 17,125     $ 15,309     $ 20,033  
                       
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   (53 )   (49 )   (168 )
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 17,072     $ 15,260     $ 19,865  
                       
Income per share available to common shareholders                  
  Basic   $ 1.15     $ 1.03     $ 1.32  
  Diluted   $ 1.15     $ 1.03     $ 1.32  
                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                  
  Basic   14,893,774     14,879,383     15,091,270  
  Diluted   14,893,774     14,879,383     15,091,270  
                       
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  



 PREFERRED BANK  
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
 (unaudited)  
 (in thousands)  
               
                 
  September 30,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2020     2019     2019  
  (Unaudited)     (Audited)     (Unaudited)  
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $ 780,291     $ 498,645     $ 409,189  
Fed funds sold 27,500     37,000     56,000  
Cash and cash equivalents 807,791     535,645     465,189  
                 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 6,727     7,310     7,545  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 219,778     240,640     242,655  
Loans 3,949,721     3,724,922     3,671,450  
Less allowance for credit losses (61,262 )   (34,830 )   (34,281 )
Amortized deferred loan fees, net (4,411 )   (3,028 )   (2,518 )
Loans, net 3,884,048     3,687,064     3,634,651  
                 
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value -     -     2,999  
                 
Customers' liability on acceptances 7,463     7,379     7,333  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 11,797     12,236     12,438  
Bank-owned life insurance 9,764     9,571     9,507  
Accrued interest receivable 24,353     14,961     14,505  
Investment in affordable housing 47,917     53,142     39,780  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000     13,101     13,101  
Deferred tax assets 21,219     19,560     17,338  
Income tax receivable 9,090     3,368     3,849  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,384     17,103     17,362  
Other assets 4,243     7,401     7,232  
Total assets $ 5,085,574     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484  
                 
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                 
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 926,166     $ 835,790     $ 774,869  
Interest-bearing deposits: 1,620,495     1,328,863     1,435,144  
Savings 32,830     23,784     21,985  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 977,821     976,727     849,574  
Other time certificates 857,113     818,130     787,392  
Total deposits 4,414,425     3,983,294     3,868,964  
                 
Acceptances outstanding 7,463     7,379     7,333  
Subordinated debt issuance 99,304     99,211     99,180  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 16,689     24,149     12,904  
Operating lease liabilities 19,106     20,497     20,958  
Accrued interest payable 2,940     3,324     6,117  
Other liabilities 21,780     20,612     20,948  
Total liabilities 4,581,707     4,158,466     4,036,404  
                 
Shareholders' equity 503,867     470,015     459,080  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,085,574     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484  
                 
Book value per common share $ 33.74     $ 31.47     $ 30.42  
Number of common shares outstanding 14,933,307     14,933,768     15,091,657  



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
           
  September 30, June 30, Mars 31, December 31, September 30,
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
Interest income $ 52,782 $ 52,164 $ 55,667 $ 55,483 $ 57,959
Interest expense 8,663 9,983 13,876 15,074 16,482
Interest income before provision for credit losses 44,119 42,181 41,791 40,409 41,477
Provision for credit losses 9,000 7,500 5,300 450 900
Noninterest income 1,605 1,430 1,672 1,883 1,737
Noninterest expense 13,663 14,334 15,184 13,770 13,898
Income tax expense 5,936 6,468 6,825 8,456 8,383
Net income $ 17,125 $ 15,309 $ 16,154 $ 19,616 $ 20,033
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.32
Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.31 $ 1.32
           
Ratios for the period:          
Return on average assets 1.34% 1.26% 1.40% 1.74% 1.81%
Return on beginning equity 13.94% 13.00% 13.82% 16.95% 17.61%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.54% 3.57% 3.70% 3.67% 3.84%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.07% 1.18% 1.31% 1.22% 1.25%
Efficiency ratio 29.88% 32.87% 34.93% 32.56% 32.16%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.35% -0.01% 0.00% -0.01% 0.05%
           
Ratios as of period end:          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.75% 9.87% 10.05% 10.32% 10.27%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.98% 10.39% 10.80% 10.57% 10.40%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.98% 10.39% 10.80% 10.57% 10.40%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47% 13.80% 14.26% 13.70% 13.53%
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 1.55% 1.41% 1.24% 0.94% 0.93%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 243.56% 211.08% 2263.66% 1631.42% 895.30%
           
Average balances:          
Total securities $ 237,801 $ 250,134 $ 247,689 $ 248,904 $ 249,060
Total loans $ 3,956,145 $ 3,919,674 $ 3,717,175 $ 3,613,400 3,534,194
Total earning assets $ 4,975,005 $ 4,768,537 $ 4,548,512 $ 4,381,206 $ 4,298,523
Total assets $ 5,073,650 $ 4,868,356 $ 4,651,956 $ 4,482,210 $ 4,395,357
Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,841,901 $ 1,757,531 $ 1,765,816 $ 1,756,480 $ 1,650,965
Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,501,275 $ 3,399,924 $ 3,244,711 $ 3,050,318 $ 3,051,007
Total deposits $ 4,408,882 $ 4,220,197 $ 4,010,629 $ 3,849,825 $ 3,772,097
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,600,560 $ 3,499,178 $ 3,343,933 $ 3,149,511 $ 3,150,167
Total equity $ 503,515 $ 486,931 $ 475,409 $ 463,849 $ 460,451



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
 
        As of
                                   
        September 30,     June 30,     Mars 31,     December 31,     September 30,
  
        2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                            
Assets:                            
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 807,791     $ 656,183     $ 484,869     $ 535,645     $ 465,189  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,727     6,922     7,077     7,310     7,545  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 219,778     270,667     235,097     240,640     242,655  
  Loans:                            
    Real estate – Mortgage:                            
      Real estate—Residential $ 528,371     $ 511,354     $ 493,226     $ 468,321     $ 432,605  
      Real estate—Commercial 1,808,200     1,781,660     1,730,017     1,731,017     1,751,735  
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage 2,336,571     2,293,014     2,223,243     2,199,338     2,184,340  
    Real estate – Construction:                            
      R/E Construction — Residential 170,773     187,083     177,364     173,951     179,651  
      R/E Construction — Commercial 223,706     217,729     223,385     218,562     216,812  
      Total real estate construction loans 394,480     404,812     400,749     392,513     396,463  
    Commercial and industrial 1,144,051     1,192,056     1,269,242     1,132,629     1,090,230  
    PPP 74,551     73,524     -     -     -  
    Consumer and others 68     241     91     442     417  
      Gross loans 3,949,721     3,963,647     3,893,325     3,724,922     3,671,450  
  Allowance for credit  losses on loans (61,262 )   (55,762 )   (48,130 )   (34,830 )   (34,281 )
  Net deferred loan fees (4,411 )   (5,097 )   (3,084 )   (3,028 )   (2,518 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064     $ 3,634,651  
  Loans held for sale $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 2,999  
    Net loans $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064     $ 3,637,650  
                                   
  Investment in affordable housing 47,917     49,658     51,400     53,142     39,780  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000     15,000     13,101     13,101     13,101  
  Other assets 104,313     103,239     93,979     91,579     89,564  
    Total assets $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484  
                                   
Liabilities:                            
  Deposits:                            
    Demand $ 926,166     $ 934,764     $ 753,750     $ 835,790     $ 774,869  
    Interest-bearing demand 1,620,495     1,594,682     1,503,618     1,328,863     1,435,144  
    Savings 32,830     27,737     23,035     23,784     21,985  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more 977,821     970,649     1,030,282     976,727     849,574  
    Other time certificates 857,113     822,404     775,792     818,130     787,392  
      Total deposits $ 4,414,425     $ 4,350,236     $ 4,086,477     $ 3,983,294     $ 3,868,964  
                                   
  Acceptances outstanding $ 7,463     $ 6,112     $ 6,507     $ 7,379     $ 7,333  
  Subordinated debt issuance 99,304     99,273     99,242     99,211     99,180  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 16,689     17,536     21,195     24,149     12,904  
  Other liabilities 43,826     42,571     40,428     44,433     48,023  
    Total liabilities $ 4,581,707     $ 4,515,728     $ 4,253,849     $ 4,158,466     $ 4,036,404  
                                   
Equity:                            
  Net common stock, no par value $ 213,519     $ 212,187     $ 210,091     $ 210,998     $ 215,123  
  Retained earnings 284,568     271,923     261,095     255,050     239,914  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,780     4,619     2,599     3,967     4,043  
    Total shareholders' equity $ 503,867     $ 488,729     $ 473,785     $ 470,015     $ 459,080  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481     $ 4,495,484  



 PREFERRED BANK 
QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
                           
      Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended September 30,
      2020   2020   2019
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
                           
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $   3,956,145 $    50,417 5.07%   $   3,921,694 $        49,813 5.11%   $   3,534,283 $     52,862 5.93%
  Investment securities (3) 237,801 1,967 3.29%   250,134 2,098 3.37%   249,060 2,253 3.59%
  Federal funds sold 23,828 30 0.50%   24,324 31 0.52%   35,079 222 2.52%
  Other earning assets 757,231 474 0.25%   572,385 318 0.22%   480,101 2,737 2.26%
    Total interest-earning assets 4,975,005 52,888 4.23%   4,768,537 52,260 4.41%   4,298,523 58,074 5.36%
  Deferred loan fees, net (4,713)       (3,182)       (1,742)    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans (55,724)       (48,247)       (33,717)    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks 7,355       8,274       4,935    
  Bank furniture and fixtures 11,856       11,993       12,656    
  Right of use assets 16,550       16,768       17,525    
  Other assets 123,321       114,213       97,177    
    Total assets $   5,073,650       $   4,868,356       $   4,395,357    
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest-bearing demand and savings 1,659,374 $      1,452 0.35%   1,642,393 $          1,479 0.36%   $   1,400,042 $       4,917 1.39%
    TCD $250K or more 987,631 2,993 1.21%   945,043 3,624 1.54%   845,262 5,120 2.40%
    Other time certificates 854,270 2,688 1.25%   812,488 3,349 1.66%   805,703 4,914 2.42%
    Total interest-bearing deposits 3,501,275 7,133 0.81%   3,399,924 8,452 1.00%   3,051,007 14,951 1.94%
Subordinated debt 99,285 1,530 6.13%   99,254 1,531 6.20%   99,160 1,531 6.13%
    Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,600,560 8,663 0.96%   3,499,178 9,983 1.15%   3,150,167 16,482 2.08%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits 907,607       820,273       721,090    
  Lease Liability 19,400       19,841       21,252    
  Other liabilities 42,568       42,133       42,397    
    Total liabilities 4,570,135       4,381,425       3,934,906    
Shareholders’ equity 503,515       486,931       460,451    
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   5,073,650       $   4,868,356       $   4,395,357    
Net interest income   $    44,225       $        42,277       $     41,592  
Net interest spread     3.27%       3.26%       3.28%
Net interest margin     3.54%       3.57%       3.84%
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $      907,607       $      820,273       $      721,090    
  Interest bearing deposits 3,501,275 7,133 0.81%   3,399,924 8,452 1.00%   3,051,007 14,951 1.94%
    Total Deposits $   4,408,882 $      7,133 0.64%   $   4,220,197 $          8,452 0.81%   $   3,772,097 $     14,951 1.57%
                           
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $683,000 and $640,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



 PREFERRED BANK 
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Nine months ended September 30,
      2020 2019
        Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
  Loans (1,2) $    3,865,350 $       151,794 5.25%   $    3,389,136 $       156,166 6.16%
  Investment securities (3) 245,181 6,193 3.37%   215,818 6,442 3.99%
  Federal funds sold 26,093 185 0.95%   42,720 799 2.50%
  Other earning assets 628,165 2,736 0.58%   436,906 8,143 7.41%
    Total interest-earning assets 4,764,789 160,908 4.51%   4,084,580 171,550 5.62%
  Deferred loan fees, net (3,662)       (1,721)    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,949)       (31,776)    
Noninterest earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks 7,321       5,923    
  Bank furniture and fixtures 12,039       10,201    
  Right of use assets 16,774       11,852    
  Other assets 117,105       110,456    
    Total assets $    4,865,417       $    4,189,515    
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
  Deposits:              
    Interest-bearing demand/ savings 1,593,793 $           6,313 0.53%   1,324,550 $         14,504 1.46%
    TCD $250K or more 967,413 11,469 1.58%   787,522 13,992 2.38%
    Other time certificates 821,199 10,148 1.65%   787,354 13,902 2.36%
    Total interest-bearing deposits 3,382,405 27,930 1.10%   2,899,426 42,398 1.96%
Subordinated debt 99,254 4,592 6.18%   99,108 4,593 6.20%
Long-term debt - - 0.00%   1,052 19 2.46%
    Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,481,659 32,522 1.25%   2,999,586 47,010 2.10%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:              
  Demand deposits 831,545       691,266    
  Lease Liability 19,850       14,546    
  Other liabilities 43,690       47,452    
    Total liabilities 4,376,744       3,752,850    
Shareholders’ equity 488,673       436,665    
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $    4,865,417       $    4,189,515    
Net interest income   $       128,386       $       124,540  
Net interest spread     3.26%       3.52%
Net interest margin     3.60%       4.08%
                   
Cost of Deposits:              
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $       831,545       $       691,266    
  Interest bearing deposits 3,382,405 27,930 1.10%   2,899,426 42,398 1.96%
    Total Deposits $    4,213,950 $         27,930 0.89%   $    3,590,692 $         42,398 1.58%
                   
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale              
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.9 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis            


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
                   
Allowance For Credit Losses History    
          Nine Months Ended    Year ended 
          September 30, 2020    December 31, 2019 
                   
          (Dollars in 000's)  
Allowance For Credit Losses            
Balance at Beginning of Period   $                  34,830     $                31,065  
  Charge-Offs            
    Commercial & Industrial   1,661     526  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   1,900     101  
    Total Charge-Offs   3,561     627  
                   
  Recoveries            
    Commercial & Industrial   -     527  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   -     415  
    Construction - Commercial   193     -  
    Total Recoveries   193     942  
                   
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   3,368     (315 )
  Provision for Credit Losses:            
    CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment   8,000     -  
    Current Provision   21,800     3,450  
Balance at End of Period   $                  61,262     $                34,830  
Average Loans Held for Investment   $             3,864,667     $           3,482,218  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $             3,949,721     $           3,724,922  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans   0.12 %   -0.01%  
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period   1.55 %   0.94 %

Preferred Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Preferred Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call