 

FedEx and Happy Returns Team Up to Offer Box-Free Returns at Most FedEx Office Locations

Happy Returns, a vertically integrated returns solution provider, today announced an agreement with FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to offer Happy Returns’ in-person return service in more than 2,000 FedEx Office locations. Starting in Los Angeles and expanding nationwide by the end of October, online shoppers from Happy Returns’ fast-growing list of retail partners will now be able to return products in person, without a box or label, and for an immediate refund or exchange, at most FedEx Office locations.

QR codes provide an instant, contact-free return process. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shoppers start returns on the retailers’ websites or at HappyReturns.com and receive a QR code. They then bring the items only—no box or receipt required—plus the QR code to FedEx Office to complete the return. A typical return takes less than a minute; returns are approved in real time and Happy Returns initiates refunds and exchanges immediately in most cases. Using Happy Returns’ technology, FedEx will then aggregate box-free items from multiple merchants into a single shipment, reducing the cost of the process for participating retailers.

As with returns from other Happy Returns locations, the aggregated shipments from FedEx Office locations will be sent to one of Happy Returns’ two regional processing hubs, which use proprietary software to accept, sort, and process co-mingled returns.

“We are very excited to work with Happy Returns as we make the returns experience more convenient for shoppers while also streamlining the process for merchants,” said Ryan Kelly, vice president of global e-commerce marketing, FedEx. “The packing experts at FedEx Office are ready to help customers, no box or label needed.”

By adding FedEx Office to its Return Bar network, Happy Returns will quadruple the number of locations where shoppers can drop off returns hassle free. The alliance includes more than 2,000 FedEx company-owned stores. The more than 2,000 FedEx Office locations join over 500 existing Return Bars in Happy Returns’ network located in traditional retailers, shopping malls, campus bookstores and office buildings.

“We are thrilled to grow with FedEx Office to bring in-person returns to more online shoppers,” said David Sobie, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “In a time of retail uncertainty due to the coronavirus, it is incredibly valuable to add an essential services provider like FedEx Office to our growing network.”

