CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Registrational Trial

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today recommendations from the Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) following its review of the interim analysis of the Company’s Phase 2b/3 registrational trial in patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19. The interim analysis was performed on data from the first 195 (50%) of 390 planned patients.

The DSMC had three recommendations to consider following its review of the interim analysis:

Stop the trial due to safety concerns; Continue the trial with modification (i.e., increase the sample size to maintain the power to achieve the primary endpoint); or Continue the study as planned, with the protocol defined sample size and power to achieve the primary endpoint.



The DSMC recommends the trial continue without modification to achieve the primary endpoint and requests another interim analysis when enrollment reaches 75% level (or 293 patients) to review patient mortality and other clinical outcome data between the two study arms (leronlimab vs. placebo). Trial enrollment is currently at 230 patients. The Company is working diligently to accelerate patient enrollment in the U.S. and U.K. to achieve the enrollment goal of 293 patients as quickly as possible (potentially in 4-6 weeks), with the goal of full enrollment (390) before year end. Clinical trial sites in the U.K. are expected to initiate enrollment in the coming days.

CytoDyn’s Phase 2b/3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab for patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19 indications is a two-arm, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, adaptive design multicenter study. Patients are randomized to receive weekly doses of 700 mg leronlimab, or placebo. Leronlimab and placebo are administered via subcutaneous injection. The study has three phases: Screening Period, Treatment Period, and Follow-Up Period. The primary outcome measured in this study is: all-cause mortality at Day 28. Secondary outcomes measured are: (1) all-cause mortality at Day 14, (2) change in clinical status of subject at Day 14, (3) change in clinical status of subject at Day 28, and (4) change from baseline in Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score at Day 14.