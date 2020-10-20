 

CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Registrational Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 12:00  |  186   |   |   

DSMC recommends CytoDyn continue the study as planned, with the protocol defined sample size and power to achieve the primary endpoint

DSMC also requests another data review when enrollment reaches 293 patients (75%) to analyze all data, including survival rate at 42 days

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today recommendations from the Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) following its review of the interim analysis of the Company’s Phase 2b/3 registrational trial in patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19. The interim analysis was performed on data from the first 195 (50%) of 390 planned patients.

The DSMC had three recommendations to consider following its review of the interim analysis:

  1. Stop the trial due to safety concerns;
  2. Continue the trial with modification (i.e., increase the sample size to maintain the power to achieve the primary endpoint); or
  3. Continue the study as planned, with the protocol defined sample size and power to achieve the primary endpoint.

The DSMC recommends the trial continue without modification to achieve the primary endpoint and requests another interim analysis when enrollment reaches 75% level (or 293 patients) to review patient mortality and other clinical outcome data between the two study arms (leronlimab vs. placebo). Trial enrollment is currently at 230 patients. The Company is working diligently to accelerate patient enrollment in the U.S. and U.K. to achieve the enrollment goal of 293 patients as quickly as possible (potentially in 4-6 weeks), with the goal of full enrollment (390) before year end. Clinical trial sites in the U.K. are expected to initiate enrollment in the coming days.

CytoDyn’s Phase 2b/3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab for patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19 indications is a two-arm, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, adaptive design multicenter study. Patients are randomized to receive weekly doses of 700 mg leronlimab, or placebo. Leronlimab and placebo are administered via subcutaneous injection. The study has three phases: Screening Period, Treatment Period, and Follow-Up Period. The primary outcome measured in this study is: all-cause mortality at Day 28. Secondary outcomes measured are: (1) all-cause mortality at Day 14, (2) change in clinical status of subject at Day 14, (3) change in clinical status of subject at Day 28, and (4) change from baseline in Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score at Day 14.

Seite 1 von 5
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Boustead Capital Markets LLP as Financial Advisor for its ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:33 Uhr
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
16.10.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
13.10.20
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
29.09.20
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
23.09.20
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral Presentation at the Special isirv-AVG Virtual Conference on ‘Therapeutics for COVID-19’
21.09.20
CytoDyn’s CEO Dr. Pourhassan and CMO Dr. Kelly to Appear on DrBeen Webcast Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
20.304
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5