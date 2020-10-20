 

Organicell Partners with Regenerative Care Network to Study Potential Therapeutic Benefits of Zofin for Patients with Heart Failure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCBB: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, announced that it has recently entered into an agreement with Regenerative Care Network (“RCN”). Organicell and RCN plan to collaborate on clinical research projects investigating use of Organicell’s lead therapeutic, Zofin, as a novel therapeutic for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, known as HFpEF. This collaboration will focus on the conduct of clinical trials to take place at various medical institutions in Dallas and Houston, as soon as possible after an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) is filed with and approved by the FDA and Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) approval of the planned study is received. 

HFpEF, or diastolic heart failure, is a complex inflammatory disease in which the heart is unable to receive and pump adequate blood to meet the body’s needs. Among the approximately 6 million people in the USA with heart failure, about 50% have HFpEF, for which there is no effective treatment other than relief of congestion with diuretics.

RCN, under the leadership of its Medical Director, Dr. Vincent Friedewald, has extensive experience in managing patients with all forms of heart failure, including the large and growing population of patients with HFpEF.  Dr. Friedewald is expected to be the principal clinical trial investigator for the planned study.

“From reviewing our clinical data, we have good reason to believe that Zofin may potentially be an effective treatment for inflammatory heart conditions, such as HFpEF. This collaboration comes at timely importance due to mounting research that shows that COVID-19 patients are developing this disease as an indirect effect of the infection,” said Dr. George Shapiro, the Chief Medical Officer at Organicell, who is himself a cardiologist.

About Regenerative Care Network: Regenerative Care Network is physician-owned and was founded on the principal of providing regenerative cell therapy for conditions that medical evidence supports as effective.  Patients with conditions that have been shown to improve with regenerative cell therapy are given access to trained physicians who administer the appropriate cell therapy in compliance with the State of Texas Laws. 

Seite 1 von 3
Biotech Products Services and Research Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...