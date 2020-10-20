 

Misonix to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 5

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review the results. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

On October 6, 2020, Misonix reported preliminary unaudited fiscal 2021 first quarter revenue of approximately $17.7 million. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $35 million in cash and cash equivalents. For additional information and financial disclosures please see the press release dated October 6, 2020 and current reports on Form 8-K.

To access the conference call on November 5, 2020, interested parties may dial 866-269-4261 (domestic) or 323-347-3277 (international) conference ID 6012151. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Misonix’s website at www.misonix.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.misonix.com.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:  
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com
631-927-9113  

