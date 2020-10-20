 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

 Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 19 October 2020 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 95.29 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 30 October 2020).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited                                                                   
01534 700 000


