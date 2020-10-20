Oral-B Announces a New Initiative and $1 Million Commitment to Help Make Better Oral Health Outcomes Possible for All

Today, Oral-B announced an initiative to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all. The initiative aims to inspire people across the country to improve their brushing game with the brand’s most innovative and newly launched electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO, and to provide oral health support to individuals and communities in need.

Oral-B is leading the conversation to help people everywhere have access to the right information and tools for optimal at-home oral care by partnering with notable voices and dentists. Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA are joining forces with Oral-B to bring awareness to the importance of making oral health a priority. (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick off the multi-pronged program, Oral-B has committed to providing $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network. Oral-B has also teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals. DLN’s volunteer network treats patients who suffer from seriously neglected oral health and donates life-changing and saving care to help restore their overall health.

“We are beyond thankful for Oral-B’s dedicated support in making its highly-advanced oral care products accessible to some of the people with special needs who need them most,” said Fred Leviton, CEO of Dental Lifeline Network. “During a time where health and wellness are of critical importance, we are proud to work alongside Oral-B in our shared mission during this difficult time.”

According to the American Dental Association, patient volumes are just hitting 74 percent of pre-pandemic levels. With many people continuing to delay dentist office visits, at-home oral care routines are more important than ever. Oral-B is leading the conversation to help people everywhere have access to the right information and tools for optimal at-home oral care by partnering with notable voices and dentists. Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA are joining forces with Oral-B to bring awareness to the importance of making oral health a priority. And to provide greater support to all, the brand is working with Dr. Bill Dorfman, affectionately known as “America’s Dentist,” along with dental professionals across the country to share their expertise and oral care tips.