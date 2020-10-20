Sage equips customers to create intelligent organizations by embracing digital transformation at Sage Intacct Advantage 2020

At its annual customer conference, Sage highlighted several product enhancements to support Sage Intacct customers along three key areas:



Continuous Accounting – new front- to back-office integration via the new Salesforce Advanced CRM Integration for Nonprofits

Continuous Trust – new AI-powered functionality to ensure accuracy for journal entries with Outlier Detection for General Ledger

Continuous Insight – expanded reporting and analytics capabilities with the Sage Intacct Interactive Visual Explorer





ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, kicked off Sage Intacct Advantage 2020 with a keynote that showcased the transformative power of digital technology. Company executives shared how, by using digital technology, businesses can fundamentally change how they operate and deliver value to customers and colleagues, as well as improve interactions with partners and suppliers. As the current environment places more demands on the CFO, digital transformation is accelerating the trends we have seen become common place. To help CFOs navigate the new normal, Sage highlighted several new and enhanced products during the keynote designed to help companies embrace the adoption of digital technology.

Powering the Intelligent Organization

Sage is delivering on the concept of the Intelligent Organization by bringing together Sage Intacct, Sage Intacct Budgeting and Planning, Sage People, and a robust set of reporting and analytics tools—all powered by the Sage Intacct Intelligent GL. The power of integrating information across the front and back office increases accuracy, reduces time, eliminates rework, and improves collaboration. It also creates new possibilities for the Finance team to play a more strategic role in leading their organization by enhancing how they partner with other business leaders, streamline workflows, drive future planning decisions, and improve the employee experience.

“Digital transformation spans every aspect of a business,” said Marc Linden, EVP and GM of Medium Segment Solutions, Sage. “When we say digital transformation, we're talking about converting from a business model that was designed around humans performing tasks in processes, to one that elevates the work of humans and is designed around digital interaction and automation. This is about helping businesses ensure their success today during COVID, tomorrow when we emerge from the pandemic, and well into the future.”