 

CommScope Introduces RUCKUS Campus Switch Purpose-Built for Wi-Fi 6 and IoT Deployments

CommScope announced today its RUCKUS ICX 7550 enterprise campus switch series, a new collection of fixed form-factor, multigigabit Ethernet switches that powers simple, secure and scalable high-performance network underlays. As an edge switch, the ICX 7550 is ready to support any Wi-Fi 6, application or IoT device requirement. As a fiber-enabled aggregation/core switch, the ICX 7550 delivers industry-best port density and uplink capability. The new series is the latest addition to the complete portfolio of RUCKUS ICX access, aggregation and core switches, all of which can be managed as part of a converged cloud-managed, or on-premises-managed network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005994/en/

RUCKUS ICX 7550 series from CommScope (Photo: Business Wire).

In today’s “mobile-first” world, the campus wired network has taken on a new role as a critical underlay for wireless traffic. The ICX 7550 switches’ high Power over Ethernet (PoE) budget and support for 90W 802.3bt allows it to power new generations of wireless access points (APs), surveillance cameras, video displays and other devices for years to come. The ICX 7550 offers future-ready multigigabit 2.5/5/10 GbE downlink ports and 40/100 GbE uplink ports to eliminate bottlenecks between network layers and ensure an uninterrupted user experience in high-density wireless environments.

For organizations seeking a cost-effective fiber aggregation/core option or fiber-to-the-premise deployment, the ICX 7550 series offers two fiber-capable models with best-in-class-level 1/10 GbE port density and best-in-class 40/100 GbE uplink bandwidth to minimize network bottlenecks.

As part of the RUCKUS ICX product line, the ICX 7550 series offers long-distance stacking on standard Ethernet fiber ports to maximize ease of deployment and management, and to provide network design flexibility. Support for long-distance stacking on aggregated fiber links enables organizations to deploy cost-effective chassis-less networks with distributed core and aggregation layers that can outperform traditional multi-tier networks at a fraction of the cost.

As organizations deploy the latest-generation APs along with applications such as 4K video and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), resilient, high-bandwidth access and aggregation switches like the RUCKUS ICX 7550 are needed to support those demanding requirements. These new switches offer:

