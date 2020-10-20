DGAP-News fashionette AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): IPO
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
20 October 2020
fashionette AG
Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
fashionette AG (contact: Daniel Raab; tel: +49 (0)211 17607828) hereby gives notice that the stabilization manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014.
|The Securities:
|Issuer:
|fashionette AG
|Guarantor (if applicable):
|N/A
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer:
(excluding over-allotment option):
|3,200,000
|Description:
|Ordinary shares with no par value
|ISIN DE000A2QEFA1
|Offer price:
|EUR 30.00 to EUR 38.00
|Other terms of the offer:
|N/A
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation manager:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers
