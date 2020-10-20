 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 19:30   

20.10.2020 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

20 October 2020

fashionette AG

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

fashionette AG (contact: Daniel Raab; tel: +49 (0)211 17607828) hereby gives notice that the stabilization manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

The Securities:  
Issuer: fashionette AG
Guarantor (if applicable): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer:
(excluding over-allotment option): 		3,200,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
  ISIN DE000A2QEFA1
Offer price: EUR 30.00 to EUR 38.00
Other terms of the offer: N/A
   
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers
