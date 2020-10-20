UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ITS REDEMPTION OF ITS SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK

FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that on October 20, 2020, it completed its previously announced redemption of all 3,800,669 issued and outstanding shares of its 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (CUSIP 903002301). The redemption price was equal to the $25.00 per share liquidation preference plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the October 20, 2020 redemption date in an amount of $0.2722 per share, for a total payment of $25.2722 per share.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "UMH is pleased to announce our completion of the redemption of our Series B Preferred Stock. We were in large part able to fund the redemption with our recently created $106 million credit facility with the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae). That facility has a ten-year term with a fixed rate of 2.62%. The funding under the new Fannie Mae facility and redemption of the Series B Preferred will result in savings of over $5 million annually. The Company continues to lower its cost of capital which will enable it to, among other corporate purposes, continue to pursue acquisitions, proceed with community expansions and fund its rental home program.”