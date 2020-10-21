 

Tanzanian Gold Corporate Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 00:07  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX: TNX); (NYSE American: TRX) (“Tanzanian Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update to its Corporate Presentation and has placed it on the company website, https://www.tangoldcorp.com/. Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the virtual Red Cloud Securities Inc. Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase 2020 (October 21-23, 2020), with a presentation at 2:40 pm EDT Oct.21. Interested parties can register for the conference at https://www.runtheworld.today/app/c/redcloud.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation        

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is building a significant gold project at the Buckreef site in Tanzania that is based on an expanded resource base and the treatment of its mineable reserves in two stand alone plants. An ongoing drill program has, to date, more than doubled the size of Measured and Indicated Resources to 2.036 million ounces. NI 43-101 compliant exploration mining targets have the potential to add up to another 2 million ounces. The Company commenced production from oxides in May 2020 at a new oxide plant and is now anticipating regulatory approval for an expanded oxide plant to the level of 40tph.

 Tanzanian Gold is advancing on three value-creation tracks:

  1. Strengthening its balance sheet from expanding near-term production of gold to the range of 15,000-20,000 ounces per year from processing oxides:
  2. Advancing the Final Feasibility for a stand-alone sulphide treating plant that is substantially larger than previously modelled, targeting annual gold production of 150,000 to 175,000 ounces; and
  3. Continuing with a drilling program to further test the potential of its resource base by drilling at ultra-deep levels; drilling new oxide targets; infill drilling to upgrade ounces currently in the Inferred category and a step-out drilling program in the Northeast Extension.

Respectfully Submitted,

James E. Sinclair
Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com.

For future updates and content please follow us on social media!                            

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Seite 1 von 2
Tanzanian Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
MediPharm Labs Launches LABS CANNABIS, A New and Innovative Family of Health and Wellness Products
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...