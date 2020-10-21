 

Disposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 08:04  |  47   |   |   

21 October 2020

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

PayPoint plc

(“PayPoint” or the “Company”)

 

PayPoint announces the sale of its Romanian business

PayPoint announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its Romanian business, PayPoint Services SRL and PayZone SA (“PayPoint Romania”), to Innova Capital (“Innova”). The cash consideration is expected to be circa £47 million based on current exchange rates on a debt free cash free basis, subject to a net working capital adjustment on completion. The sale is consistent with PayPoint’s focus on its key strategic priorities and the delivery of enhanced growth and value in its core U.K. markets, which is where the net proceeds will be invested.

PayPoint has been operating in Romania since 2007, where it has partnered with local retailers through circa 19,000 sites to enable people to make cash bill payments, money transfers, road tax payments and mobile phone top-ups. In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, PayPoint Romania delivered gross revenue of £69.7 million, adjusted EBITDA (before non-recurring revenues and costs) of £7.3 million and a profit before tax of £6.8 million. The gross assets of PayPoint Romania at 31 March 2020 were £48.5 million.

The sale is subject to competition and regulatory approvals, as well as other conditions precedent, and therefore completion is anticipated to take place on 31 March 2021. PayPoint plc financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 will therefore include a full year’s net profit.

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer of PayPoint plc, said: “Consistent with our strategic priorities, we are pleased to have agreed the sale of PayPoint Romania. The Romanian business has been part of the Group for 13 years and I would like to thank the Romanian management team and employees for their contribution to PayPoint over this time. We have decided to sell the Romanian business to focus on our core U.K. markets and the delivery of our strategic priorities for future growth in these markets. We believe that Innova is the right owner to take the business forward and we wish PayPoint Romania and Innova well for the future. We will update on the sale in due course.”

Seite 1 von 2
Paypoint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
08.10.20
Director Declaration
07.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.10.20
Directorate change
01.10.20
Total voting rights
30.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.09.20
Statement of Objections received from Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
23.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
22.09.20
Research Update
22.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding