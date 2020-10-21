 

DGAP-News Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses 9 months report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses 9 months report 2020

21.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Robust Q3 keeping profit on record path
- Record cash flows +53% to 195 Cents per share
- Strong Q4 + Record profit 2020 expected

Wessling, October 21, 2020 - After a very strong Q1 and a slower Q2 due to Corona, a robust Q3 helped Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, achieve a double digit percentage increase over last year's nine months profit and cash flows records.

Sales grew to a 9M record EUR 180.61 mln (PY: 174.27 / +3.6%), with EUR 54.93 mln (PY: 54.73 / +0.4%) from M+M Software and EUR 125.68 mln (PY: 119.54 / +5.1%) from VAR Business. After a strong +24.5% in Q1, sales in Q2/Q3 came in -9.3%/-7.1% below the previous year.

Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 21.76 mln (PY: 18.21 / +19.5%). Software contribution to this new 9M record was EUR 13.67 mln (PY: 12.20 / +12%), while the VAR Business achieved EUR 8.08 mln (PY: 6.02 / +34%). After +36% in Q1 and -3.7% in Q2, Q3 at +19.6% achieved a record EBIT. Net profit after minority shares increased by +14% to a record EUR 12.63 mln (PY: 11.04), or 75.3 Cents (PY: 65.6) per share. Operating cash flows jumped to a new record of EUR 32.73 mln (PY: 21.43 / +53%) or 195 Cents (PY: 127) per share.

After the robust business in Q2 and Q3 in spite of Corona, M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff expects "a strong Q4 with earnings around previous year's record level, so for 2020 new record earnings per share in the bandwidth of 107-118 Cents (PY: 99) can be expected, as well as 100-105 Cents dividend after 85 in PY. We are pleased to see cash flows already closing in on the 2 Euros level, indicating where we in the mid-term want to drive earnings per share, from 2021 onwards in steps of +18-24 Cents per year."
 

21.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1142102

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142102  21.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142102&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMensch und Maschine Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA auf Kurs: Private-Equity-Investor mit neuer Guidance - Ziele für Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill-Bohrungen in Kat Gap liefern hochgradige Goldabschnitte
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE provides an update on the status of Company-commissioned audits
DGAP-News: Baumot Group AG: Starker Auftragsbestand bietet soliden Ausblick 2021 trotz aktueller neuer ...
EQS-News: ALSO goes live with AI-enhanced Celonis Execution Application for Accounts Payable
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE legt Neunmonatszahlen vor (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE legt Neunmonatszahlen vor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
1.395
Mensch und Maschine: übersehene Turnaround-Perle - 100% Chance; KUV 0,3; KGV 7