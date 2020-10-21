Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Provides Update of its Junior English Business

Meten Junior ELT (“Junior ELT”) is committed to providing high-quality ELT services to children and teenagers from three to 18 years of age in China. Junior ELT’s service comprehensively covers all stages of English language learning, including interest cultivation in the enlightenment stage of English learning, the close-loop learning of input to output in systematic English learning, and improvement of concentration and test scores, all of which make Junior ELT the first choice for an increasing number of urban elite families.

During the enlightenment stage of English learning, Junior ELT selects the most suitable textbooks published by Oxford University Press for non-English-speaking children. The story theme of each unit is close to real life, which helps students understand the language and use it daily. The curriculum at this stage adheres to the concept of holistic education, and uses language as the carrier to fully advance the comprehensive development of students in multiple dimensions, such as sports and emotions. Meanwhile, Junior ELT provides ELT services in small-class mode, which only consists of six to 12 students. With such class sizes that are rarely adopted in offline junior English training institutions, every students can fully interact with their teachers and classmates, which enables him/her to learn English more effectively.

Junior ELT has a Meten Children course for the students in the middle and lower grades of China’s public elementary schools. This course uses the original “English as a second language” (“ESL”) textbooks published by Cambridge University Press to teach students both English and different ways of thinking. Most teachers of this course are full-time foreign teachers from European and North American countries. These foreign teachers will teach leadership, presentation, and reading lessons to cultivate children’s leadership. All courses are designed to achieve a close-loop from input to output. We believe students will benefit enormously from the course and be able to express themselves confidently in English.