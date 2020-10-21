aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces the general data for the bank technical implementation of the ordinary capital reduction. Now that the capital reduction has been entered into the commercial register on October 5, 2020, it is planned to switch trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 29, 2020. This will entail a change in the quotation of aap shares at a ratio of 10 to 1, which will reduce the number of shares traded to 3,206,737 and should increase the share price about tenfold. It is planned to book the new shares or numbers of shares in shareholders' securities accounts on November 2, 2020. Each 10 shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN DE0005066609) will then be replaced by one converted share with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 (ISIN DE000A3H2101).





aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -



About aap Implantate AG

