 

DGAP-News aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction

aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction

21.10.2020 / 16:25
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces the general data for the bank technical implementation of the ordinary capital reduction. Now that the capital reduction has been entered into the commercial register on October 5, 2020, it is planned to switch trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 29, 2020. This will entail a change in the quotation of aap shares at a ratio of 10 to 1, which will reduce the number of shares traded to 3,206,737 and should increase the share price about tenfold. It is planned to book the new shares or numbers of shares in shareholders' securities accounts on November 2, 2020. Each 10 shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN DE0005066609) will then be replaced by one converted share with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 (ISIN DE000A3H2101).

 

About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

