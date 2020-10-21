 

NVIDIA Smashes Performance Records on AI Inference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 19:00  |  47   |   |   

NVIDIA Extends Lead on MLPerf Benchmark with A100 Delivering up to 237x Faster AI Inference Than CPUs, Enabling Businesses to Move AI from Research to Production

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced its AI computing platform has again smashed performance records in the latest round of MLPerf, extending its lead on the industry’s only independent benchmark measuring AI performance of hardware, software and services.

NVIDIA won every test across all six application areas for data center and edge computing systems in the second version of MLPerf Inference. The tests expand beyond the original two for computer vision to include four covering the fastest-growing areas in AI: recommendation systems, natural language understanding, speech recognition and medical imaging.

Organizations across a wide range of industries are already tapping into the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU’s exceptional inference performance to take AI from their research groups into daily operations. Financial institutions are using conversational AI to answer customer questions faster; retailers are using AI to keep shelves stocked; and healthcare providers are using AI to analyze millions of medical images to more accurately identify disease and help save lives.

“We’re at a tipping point as every industry seeks better ways to apply AI to offer new services and grow their business,” said Ian Buck, general manager and vice president of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “The work we’ve done to achieve these results on MLPerf gives companies a new level of AI performance to improve our everyday lives.”

The latest MLPerf results come as NVIDIA’s footprint for AI inference has grown dramatically. Five years ago, only a handful of leading high-tech companies used GPUs for inference. Now, with NVIDIA’s AI platform available through every major cloud and data center infrastructure provider, companies representing a wide array of industries are using its AI inference platform to improve their business operations and offer additional services.

Additionally, for the first time, NVIDIA GPUs now offer more AI inference capacity in the public cloud than CPUs. Total cloud AI inference compute capacity on NVIDIA GPUs has been growing roughly 10x every two years.

NVIDIA Takes AI Inference to New Heights

NVIDIA and its partners submitted their MLPerf 0.7 results using NVIDIA’s acceleration platform, which includes NVIDIA data center GPUs, edge AI accelerators and NVIDIA optimized software. 

Seite 1 von 3
NVIDIA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
AB Science announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for oral masitinib in severe asthma
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
12:56 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Chinesische Tech-Konzerne gegen Arm-Übernahme durch Nvidia
08:54 Uhr
Kreise: Chinesische Tech-Konzerne gegen Arm-Übernahme durch Nvidia
20.10.20
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) behauptet, Jenoptik (JEN) und New Work (NWO) unter Druck
20.10.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Vorsicht, 1.000 Prozent" - Neue Nel, Plug Power, Nvidia, Solar, PSI, HelloFresh
19.10.20
Tech-Market Report: New Work (NWO) und Aixtron (AIXA) behauptet, NASDAQ rutscht ab
17.10.20
2 Top-Wachstumstitel, mit denen man nichts falsch machen kann
16.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TSLA) geben ab, SAP und Infineon (IFX) gesucht
15.10.20
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
14.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) und Manz (M5Z) fest, NASDAQ unter Druck

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
1.527
Nvidia!Ein Klares Langfristinvestment!
28.02.20
2
Virusangst lässt Depot einbrechen - Hebel-Depot