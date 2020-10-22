 

Bemobi makes preliminary filing for IPO in Brazil & 3Q20 update

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 08:24  |  45   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today announced that its subsidiary Bemobi has made a preliminary filing for a listing of the Bemobi business in Brazil.

The preliminary filing consists of draft documentation which will be subject to review by the Brazilian Securities Commission (the "CVM"). The filing does not mean that a listing of Bemobi will definitely take place and any initial public offer of shares ("IPO") and listing are subject to the fulfillment of several outstanding items and matters being concluded to Otello's satisfaction, including the valuation of the Bemobi business. Consequently, no assurances can be or are given that the IPO and listing process will proceed and be completed.  

Should a Brazilian IPO and listing process be undertaken by Bemobi, it will consist of the registration of the issuer and the securities with CVM and an offering made to Brazilian investors based on the documentation registered with the CVM with a concurrent placement to non-Brazilian investors based on disclosure documentation relying on the exemptions from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") available under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Bemobi has developed as expected in 3Q20 and delivered revenue of $11.6m and adjusted EBITDA of $4.7m.

Otello will report 3Q20 numbers on 27th October.

Petter Lade, CFO

Phone: +47 91143878

E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i)AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/bemobi-makes-preliminary-filing-for-ipo-in-brazil---3q20-update,c3220674

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme
Carrefour Chooses Insider to Deliver Individualized Supermarket Experiences with AI
Builder.ai Launches 'Studio Rapid' Enabling Enterprises To Build Native Apps In A Day
Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
COVID Pandemic Sparks Urgency as 86% Say More Needs to be Done for the Environment, Survey by Every ...
Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020
Zuper COVID-19 Compliance pack helps companies like IKEA manage safe business operations in the new ...
SciBase Holding AB announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease