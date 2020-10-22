Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssys/mediaframe/ ...

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM, PolyJet, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

