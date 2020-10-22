TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Month Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for October 2020

“There are finally some positive signs on the inventory front,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics. “October is the first month since May that we’re starting to see inventory rebound on the new car side.”

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for October 2020.

“While inventory is still a bit tighter than normal, more inventory means consumers will have an easier time finding popular vehicles on their local dealers’ lots,” continued Woolard. “It may present pricing advantages as well, as low supply, high demand vehicles are not typically discounted and can often go for over MSRP. This is a good trend for car buyers going into the busy Black Friday and end-of-year car buying season.”

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month. This month we’re seeing average savings of close to 8.3% off MSRP across all new models.

Cash

Toyota Camry Hybrid (Midsize car)

Avg. MSRP: $31,125

Avg. Paid: $26,214

Avg. incentive amount: $3,246

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,989, up 54% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 10% average savings off MSRP.



Volvo XC90 (Premium Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $64,947

Avg. Paid: $60,457

Avg. incentive amount: $6,853

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,369, up 31% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP.



Buick Enclave (Midsize utility)

Avg. MSRP: $50,739

Avg. Paid: $43,916

Avg. incentive amount: $7,032

Cash incentive: the avg. cash offer on this vehicle is $6,677, up 20% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 14% average savings off MSRP.



Chevrolet Traverse (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $41,414

Avg. Paid: $38,342

Avg. incentive amount: $3,756

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,157, up 21% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 9% average savings off MSRP.



GMC Canyon (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $39,570

Avg. Paid: $36,163

Avg. incentive amount: $3,463

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,129, up 16% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 9% average savings off MSRP.

Lease

Subaru Ascent (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $43,175

Avg. Paid: $39,302

Avg. incentive amount: $2,818

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,117, up 30% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 7% average savings off MSRP.



Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $50,089

Avg. Paid: $44,564

Avg. incentive amount: $5,844

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $11,766, up 21% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP.



Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $40,930

Avg. Paid: $37,238

Avg. incentive amount: $5,220

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,790, up 20% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 13% average savings off MSRP.



Chevrolet Colorado (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $36,273

Avg. Paid: $33,345

Avg. incentive amount: $3,688

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,845, up 19% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 10% average savings off MSRP.



Volvo XC60 (Premium Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $54,358

Avg. Paid: $50,549

Avg. incentive amount: $6,383

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $7,428, up 14% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 12% average savings off MSRP.

Finance

Honda Pilot (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $42,360

Avg. Paid: $38,840

Avg. incentive amount: $2,137

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,917, up 34% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 5% average savings off MSRP. This discount is higher than typical for this model.



Nissan Altima (Midsize car)

Avg. MSRP: $27,928

Avg. Paid: $24,814

Avg. incentive amount: $3,452

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,103, up 32% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP.



Chevrolet Equinox (Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $31,330

Avg. Paid: $26,762

Avg. incentive amount: $5,498

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,427, up 25% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 18% average savings off MSRP.



Ram 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $56,200

Avg. Paid: $50,842

Avg. incentive amount: $6,224

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $7,136, up 15% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 11% average savings off MSRP.



Chrysler Pacifica (Minivan)

Avg. MSRP: $44,716

Avg. Paid: $41,973

Avg. incentive amount: $4,407

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,504, up 12% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 10% average savings off MSRP.



Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 10/19/2020. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles

We looked at popular used vehicles at a model level and curated those that have experienced a significant month-over-month drop in the list price indicating a good deal. EV’s and other fuel-efficient sedans top our list for the third month, offering some of the best discounts available in a strong used car market.

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 10/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best De als on Trade-I n Values

Below, we highlight popular used models with the smallest declines in list price compared with the prior month. A smaller drop signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value.

“Used vehicle prices are generally still above historical averages, so even though prices are starting to come down, now is definitely a good time to trade-in or sell just about any vehicle,” added Woolard.

Brand and Model Segment MoM Change

in List Price Ram 2500 Pickups -1.2% Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury Utility -1.3% Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Pickups -1.4% Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickups -1.5% Ford Super Duty F-350 Pickups -1.6% Volvo XC90 Luxury Utility -1.9% Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Cars -1.9% Mercedes-Benz GLA Luxury Utility -1.9% Cadillac Escalade Luxury Utility -2.1% GMC Yukon Mainstream Utility -2.1% Mercedes-Benz E-Class Luxury Cars -2.1% Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury Utility -2.1% GMC Sierra 1500 Pickups -2.2% Subaru WRX Mainstream Cars -2.2% Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luxury Cars -2.2%

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 10/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

If you’re active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

