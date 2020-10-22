 

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 15:40  |  39   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq: HBP), one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after market close. An earnings call with management is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Participants can listen to the call live via webcast by going to the investor portion of Huttig’s website at http://investor.huttig.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. Participants can also access the live conference call via telephone at (866) 238-1641 or (213) 660-0927 (international). The conference ID for this call is 1596573.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 136th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

For more information please contact:

Huttig Building Products
investor@huttig.com

 


