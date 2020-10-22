 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TRQ) common stock between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Turquoise Hill investors have until December 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Turquoise Hill investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/turquoise-hill-resources-ltd/.

You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 26, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that, while “the [Oyu Tolgoi] project cost was expected to remain within the $5.3 billion budget,” a review had determined that “there was an increasingly likely risk of a further delay to sustainable first production beyond Q3‘21.” Turquoise Hill attributed the “likely risk” to productivity setbacks in completing Shaft 2 and “challenging ground conditions that have had a direct impact on the project’s critical path.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.27, or approximately 13%, to close at $1.83 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 15, 2019, Turquoise Hill announced that sustainable first production from the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would now be delayed by another 9 to 21 months until May 2022 to June 2023. The Company also stated that “the development capital spend for the project may increase by $1.2 to $1.9 billion over the $5.3 billion previously disclosed.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, or 44%, to close at $0.60 per share on July 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on July 31, 2019, after the market closed, Turquoise Hill disclosed that it had taken a $600 million impairment charge and a significant “deferred income tax recognition adjustment” tied to the Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it had suffered a loss in the second quarter.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.05, or over 8%, to close at $0.53 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the production of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (2) that there were substantial undisclosed underground stability problems that called into question the design of the mine and the projected cost and timing of production; (3) Turquoise Hill’s publicly released estimates of the cost, date of completion, and dates for production from the underground mine were not attainable; (4) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill had represented; (5) Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Turquoise Hill common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 14, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

