 

APi Group Corporation Announces Successful Increase of Term Loan Facility and Confirms Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

APi Group Corporation (the “Company” or “APi”) (NYSE: APG) announced today that it has entered into an incremental $250 million term loan facility, further strengthening the Company’s liquidity position. The Company also confirmed that it intends to release its third quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and CEO stated: “The successful completion of this new term loan with our long-standing banking partners strengthens our liquidity profile and provides us with additional financial flexibility to continue driving growth and creating shareholder value. We were pleased with the strong demand from lenders and share their excitement about the long-term opportunities that lie ahead for the business. We look forward to providing an update on our third quarter earnings call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. Bank National Association, Barclays, BofA Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the new term loan facility.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 833-721-2905 or 929-517-9835 and provide Conference ID 2580647. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2774823/ACB5F843CAFF61535D84D45F7C5FC74E

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 or via the webcast link above.

About APi

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding the Company’s future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including expectations regarding the Company’s growth strategies, including its acquisition strategy. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: (i) economic conditions, competition and other risks that may affect the Company’s future performance, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, markets, supply chain, customers and workforce, on the credit and financial markets, and on the global economy generally; (ii) the ability to successfully execute on growth strategies, including its ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of potential future acquisitions and of the Company to take advantage of various strategic opportunities; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) with respect to potential acquisitions, the Company’s ability to execute acquisition agreements for the acquisitions, conduct adequate due diligence with respect to the businesses to be acquired and successfully close the acquisitions; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

