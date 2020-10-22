Alector to Highlight Early-Stage Cancer Programs at Upcoming Scientific Forums

AL008 is a novel, investigational, antibody product candidate targeting the CD47-SIRP-alpha (SIRPα) pathway, a potent survival pathway co-opted by tumors to evade the innate immune system. AL008 is a potential best-in-class SIRPα inhibitor with a unique dual mechanism of action that non‑competitively antagonizes the CD47- SIRPα pathway by inducing the internalization and degradation of the inhibitory receptor on macrophages to relieve immune suppression (a “don’t eat me signal”) while also engaging and activating Fcg gamma receptor (FcggammaR) to promote immuno-stimulatory pathways that drive anti-tumor immunity.

The virtual scientific meetings include the:

Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EST

Presentation: A Novel Approach to Targeting the SIRPα Checkpoint Pathway and FcggammaR Signaling

Presenter: Spencer Liang, Ph.D., senior director and head of immuno-oncology

CD47|SIRPα Summit

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Panel: What are the Predictive Biomarkers Arising When Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways?

Presenter: Spencer Liang, Ph.D., senior director and head of immuno-oncology



Date and Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. EST

Presentation: An Insight into Alector’s Novel Approach to Drive Anti-Tumor Immunity Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways

Presenter: Andrew Picentic, Ph.D., senior staff scientist and group leader



Date and Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. EST

Panel: How Can We Manage Toxicity and Improve Clinical Practice in Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways?

Presenter: Daniel Maslyar, M.D., vice president of clinical development, oncology

“We are pleased to be highlighting the progress of our early-stage immuno-oncology programs at two notable research forums,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Alector. “Despite the tremendous progress that has been made in the treatment landscape for cancer in the last 20 years, the need for additional, effective treatment options remains. Alector is leveraging its knowledge of the innate immune system, with the goal of developing novel, first-in-class therapies for patients who need new treatments.”

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts

Media:

Erica Jefferson

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

Alector, Inc.

301-928-4650

erica.jefferson@alector.com

1AB

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:

Alector, Inc.

ir@alector.com