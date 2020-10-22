 

Alector to Highlight Early-Stage Cancer Programs at Upcoming Scientific Forums

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that members of the Company’s immuno-oncology team will provide an overview of the company’s early-stage immuno-oncology research, specifically the AL008 development program, at two upcoming virtual scientific meetings.

AL008 is a novel, investigational, antibody product candidate targeting the CD47-SIRP-alpha (SIRPα) pathway, a potent survival pathway co-opted by tumors to evade the innate immune system. AL008 is a potential best-in-class SIRPα inhibitor with a unique dual mechanism of action that non‑competitively antagonizes the CD47- SIRPα pathway by inducing the internalization and degradation of the inhibitory receptor on macrophages to relieve immune suppression (a “don’t eat me signal”) while also engaging and activating Fcg gamma receptor (FcggammaR) to promote immuno-stimulatory pathways that drive anti-tumor immunity.

The virtual scientific meetings include the:

  • Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit
    Date and Time:     Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EST
    Presentation: A Novel Approach to Targeting the SIRPα Checkpoint Pathway and FcggammaR Signaling
    Presenter: Spencer Liang, Ph.D., senior director and head of immuno-oncology
  • CD47|SIRPα Summit
    Date and Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST
    Panel: What are the Predictive Biomarkers Arising When Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways?
    Presenter: Spencer Liang, Ph.D., senior director and head of immuno-oncology

    Date and Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. EST
    Presentation: An Insight into Alector’s Novel Approach to Drive Anti-Tumor Immunity Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways
    Presenter: Andrew Picentic, Ph.D., senior staff scientist and group leader

    Date and Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. EST
    Panel: How Can We Manage Toxicity and Improve Clinical Practice in Targeting CD47|SIRPα Pathways?
    Presenter: Daniel Maslyar, M.D., vice president of clinical development, oncology

“We are pleased to be highlighting the progress of our early-stage immuno-oncology programs at two notable research forums,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Alector. “Despite the tremendous progress that has been made in the treatment landscape for cancer in the last 20 years, the need for additional, effective treatment options remains. Alector is leveraging its knowledge of the innate immune system, with the goal of developing novel, first-in-class therapies for patients who need new treatments.”

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

