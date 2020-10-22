Everest Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Losses

Juan C. Andrade, Everest CEO commented: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to all those affected by these recent catastrophe events. Everest provides meaningful capacity and valuable solutions to our customers, helping communities rebuild when events such as these take place. Despite the industry catastrophe losses during the quarter, Everest expects to report significant net income and positive net operating income for the third quarter of 2020, a reflection of the strength and diversification of our business.”

Everest is estimating pre-tax net catastrophe losses in the amount of $300 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. The estimate includes the impact of Hurricanes Laura, Isaias and Sally, wildfires in California and Oregon, and other events including the Midwest United States Derecho windstorm.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

The Company generally uses operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. Operating income consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense).

