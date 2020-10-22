Providence to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, November 6, 2020

Providence will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (877) 423-9820, and international callers should dial (201) 493-6749.

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state governments and managed care organizations and holder of a minority investment in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 before the market opens.

Interested parties may also access the live webcast via the Company’s website at: http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-eve ....

The webcast also can be accessed at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/prs/mediaframe/4 ...

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its technology-enabled operating model includes core competencies in risk underwriting, call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. Providence also holds a minority interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005991/en/