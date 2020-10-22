 

Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report

globenewswire
22.10.2020   

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com) today released its 2020 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the “CSR”) highlighting the Company’s efforts and commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management and corporate governance for calendar year 2019, and its continuing initiatives during 2020. This report expands on the inaugural Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report released in March 2019 and provides insight into the projects, programs and strategies that support the expanding sustainability program and Company-wide commitment to ESG initiatives.

“As we transform our business to meet the needs of future generations, we are committed to the environmental, social and governance priorities that matter most to our investors and other stakeholders,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In this, our second sustainability report, we are pleased to highlight key initiatives that we believe will enhance the sustainability of our Company, our communities, and our planet.”

The fully web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive report offers increased transparency and enhanced data disclosures, while also addressing timely sustainability-focused topics. The CSR aligns with the reporting standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute’s reporting template for regulated gas and electric utility companies.

To view Unitil’s CSR and learn more about Unitil’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: unitil.com/2020-Sustainability-Report.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                 

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                               
Phone: 603-773-6404                                
Email: omeara@unitil.com

 


