Company Profile for Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.
|
Company:
Power Integrations
Headquarters Address:
5245 Hellyer Avenue
San Jose, CA 95138
Main Telephone:
408-414-9200
Website:
Ticker/ISIN:
POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034
Key Executives:
CEO: Balu Balakrishnan
CFO: Sandeep Nayyar
Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey
Public Relations
Contact:
Diane Vanasse
Phone:
+1 408-242-0027
Email:
Investor Relations
Contact:
Joe Shiffler
Phone:
+1 408-414-8528
Email:
Public Relations
Contact:
Nick Foot
Phone:
+44 (0) 1491-636 393
Email:
