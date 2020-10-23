 

Company Profile for Power Integrations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 02:00  |  75   |   |   

Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.

Company:

 

Power Integrations

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5245 Hellyer Avenue

 

 

San Jose, CA 95138

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

408-414-9200

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.power.com

 

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

 

POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Balu Balakrishnan

 

 

CFO: Sandeep Nayyar

 

 

Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Diane Vanasse

Phone:

 

+1 408-242-0027

Email:

 

diane.vanasse@power.com

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Joe Shiffler

Phone:

 

+1 408-414-8528

Email:

 

joe.shiffler@power.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Nick Foot

Phone:

 

+44 (0) 1491-636 393

Email:

 

Nick.Foot@BWWComms.com

 

Power Integrations Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New ...
Aptinyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Accenture and ServiceNow Launch Dedicated Business Group to Help Organizations Transform Work
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Power Integrations to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 29