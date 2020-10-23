Meyer Burger and CSEM extend collaboration for the joint development of novel solar cells and modules

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) extends the existing collaboration with the Swiss research and development center CSEM. The scientists from CSEM and Meyer Burger Research, the subsidiary responsible for research and development, have been working successfully on new technologies for the production of highly efficient solar cells and modules for more than seven years. The focus of this work is on the transfer of new photovoltaic technologies to industrial mass production towards average manufacturing efficiencies at module level exceeding 24% and the corresponding reduction of manufacturing costs.

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with CSEM. They have supported us significantly in the development of our proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technology and made an important contribution to the further commercialisation of our technology", says Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. The milestone currently achieved is the development of a cell process that achieves remarkable efficiencies. Fraunhofer ISE certified an efficiency of 25.4 percent for solar cells on standard industrial wafers manufactured at the Meyer Burger Research Center in Neuchâtel, in close collaboration with CSEM. This is one of the highest efficiencies reported on industrial wafer so far. The process uses contacts on the back to convert additional sunlight into electricity and offers perspective for the simplified, competitive cost manufacturing, ultra-high efficiency crystalline silicon modules.