 

EQS-News Meyer Burger and CSEM extend collaboration for the joint development of novel solar cells and modules

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.10.2020, 06:45  |  91   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Meyer Burger (Germany) AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Meyer Burger and CSEM extend collaboration for the joint development of novel solar cells and modules

23.10.2020 / 06:45

  • Long-standing research partner supports Meyer Burger for another three years in Switzerland
  • Current milestone: Record breaking crystalline silicon solar cell with 25.4 percent certified efficiency 

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) extends the existing collaboration with the Swiss research and development center CSEM. The scientists from CSEM and Meyer Burger Research, the subsidiary responsible for research and development, have been working successfully on new technologies for the production of highly efficient solar cells and modules for more than seven years. The focus of this work is on the transfer of new photovoltaic technologies to industrial mass production towards average manufacturing efficiencies at module level exceeding 24% and the corresponding reduction of manufacturing costs. 

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with CSEM. They have supported us significantly in the development of our proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technology and made an important contribution to the further commercialisation of our technology", says Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. The milestone currently achieved is the development of a cell process that achieves remarkable efficiencies. Fraunhofer ISE certified an efficiency of 25.4 percent for solar cells on standard industrial wafers manufactured at the Meyer Burger Research Center in Neuchâtel, in close collaboration with CSEM. This is one of the highest efficiencies reported on industrial wafer so far. The process uses contacts on the back to convert additional sunlight into electricity and offers perspective for the simplified, competitive cost manufacturing, ultra-high efficiency crystalline silicon modules.

Seite 1 von 4
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sonne für alle
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Equistone verkauft Group of Butchers an Parcom
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Brennstoffzellenstacks von ElringKlinger in Logistikzentren und Häfen
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Appointment of the Board of Directors
EQS-News: Dolly+ macht Logistik mit Hilfe von IoT sicherer
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:46 Uhr
DGAP-News: Meyer Burger und CSEM verlängern Zusammenarbeit für die gemeinsame Entwicklung von neuartigen Solarzellen und -modulen (deutsch)
06:45 Uhr
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und CSEM verlängern Zusammenarbeit für die gemeinsame Entwicklung von neuartigen Solarzellen und -modulen
07.10.20
Empfehlungsliste: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | So machen Sie Ihr Depot vor der US-Wahl sturmfest
04.10.20
Depot-Check: 4 x zweistellige Rendite | Die Indizes schlafen. Der BÖRSENKOMPASS ist hellwach!
24.09.20
Strategie: DEPOTAUSRICHTUNG | Grün ist Trumpf!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
699
Sonne für alle