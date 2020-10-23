 

Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 07:40  |  25   |   |   

Valoe Corporation                           Stock Exchange Release 23 October 2020 at 08.40 Finnish time

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND WINANCE

Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement (“Financing Arrangement”) between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, withdrawn a total of EUR 200,000 of the second convertible notes tranche and issued to Winance in total 200 convertible notes and in total 800,000 warrants related thereto.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Financing Arrangement the Company has an obligation to draw down a total minimum of EUR 1,000,000 of the Convertible Notes which the Company has now drawn down. The remainder of the Convertible Notes may be drawn down by the Company at its discretion.

In Mikkeli, 23 October 2020

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 405216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

 


Valoe Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
01.10.20
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
29.09.20
Prospectus of Valoe Corporation Regarding Admission to Trading of 89,888,886 Shares in the Company Has Been Approved
25.09.20
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act