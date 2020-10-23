 

Fazoli’s Franchisee Selects PAR Technology’s Brink POS to Launch Concept’s First Ghost Kitchen

ParTech, Inc (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced its Brink POS cloud application was selected by Fazoli’s Impact Hospitality Group, a Fazoli’s franchisee, for their first and newly opened ghost kitchen in Atlanta, GA.

Using Brink POS software and the PAR Kitchen solution, Fazoli’s worked with Impact Hospitality Group owner Mike Lokhandwala to open its first ghost kitchen facility at PREP Atlanta, allowing the fast-casual Italian concept to capitalize on strong consumer demand for delivery and takeout.

PREP is a shared facility in Atlanta, Georgia, with 83,500 square feet of multi-functional kitchens, private production spaces and multi-unit restaurant preparation facilities. What sets Fazoli’s new space apart from its other 212 locations is the facility’s sole focus on serving off-premise orders.

“PAR is the technological foundation of Fazoli’s new ghost kitchen. The Brink POS interface is friendly to use, and it facilitates online ordering through different APIs, which is extremely important for adapting to today’s changing industry,” said Mike Lokhandwala, owner of Impact Hospitality Group. “With sales on the rise, the success of the ghost kitchen facility proves Fazoli’s works well in a technology-driven environment, showcasing the brand strength and forward-thinking mindset of both PAR and Fazoli’s.”

The new ghost kitchen location underscores Fazoli’s commitment to providing its guests with as many options as possible to order comfortably and safely. Fazoli’s offers online ordering directly through its website and 11 third-party partners, using PAR’s Brink POS cloud-based software to integrate with Olo’s online ordering platform and Punchh for loyalty members. Olo centralizes delivery and takeout orders from different third-party delivery partners, allowing ghost kitchen employees to easily track all orders using PAR KDS (Kitchen Display System).

Having a ghost kitchen facility makes it easier to test new products, like Fazoli’s line of deep-fried chicken wings with signature sauces. “The seamless integration of Brink POS with many different types of third-party software makes it easier for us to offer Fazoli’s full menu selection to off-premise guests,” Lokhandwala added.

The ghost kitchen space is also Fazoli’s first location in a major metropolitan area, allowing the company to reach more guests while minimizing the usual construction and maintenance costs that accompany traditional brick-and-mortar dine-in restaurants.

